DarkSwarm Announces Closed Alpha For Early September

DarkSwarm will be holding a Closed Alpha in a few weeks, as they are currently taking sign-yps for players who want to try it

Team up in a top-down co-op shooter, battling alien swarms on dark, futuristic exoplanets.

Pick from four mercenary classes, customize loadouts, and take on unique, challenging missions.

Explore procedurally generated maps, defend humanity, and fight to survive against the DarkSwarm.

Indie game developer Bitfire Games and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing have revealed that DarkSwarm will be holding a Closed Alpha next month. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a an online co-op, top-down tactical shooter where you will work as a team taking on highly dangerous missions to achieve every goal on the list, no matter what. The team are taking sign-ups for the Closed Alpha on Steam right now, with a set launch for the test on September 2, 2025. Until that happens, enjoy the latest trailer showing off what you can expect to play.

DarkSwarm

A dark, futuristic world transforms you and your friends into a team of synthetically engineered elite mercenaries, dispatched on a series of perilous missions into the darkest corners of space to battle a horrific alien infection, the DarkSwarm. The team is led to strange, sprawling exoplanets, swarming with hordes of alien filth, to defend the outposts of humanity from certain doom in an absolute war for survival. With class-based gameplay, you and your team will utilize both weapons and cunning to complete the mission, make a daring escape with the loot, and save whatever — and whoever — needs to be rescued.

Join an Elite Mercenary Squad – Take on perilous missions in both local and online co-op in teams of up to four players, with class-based gameplay that features four distinct roles and upgrade paths.

Take on perilous missions in both local and online co-op in teams of up to four players, with class-based gameplay that features four distinct roles and upgrade paths. Prepare Your Loadout – Select the weapons that will ensure your survival, and customise DarkSwarm's characters with a variety of skins to help stand out amongst the alien hordes.

Select the weapons that will ensure your survival, and customise DarkSwarm's characters with a variety of skins to help stand out amongst the alien hordes. Explore Dangerous Exoplanets – Enter sprawling procedurally generated maps across four unique biomes, each with semi-destructible environments.

Enter sprawling procedurally generated maps across four unique biomes, each with semi-destructible environments. Defend Humanity – Lead your squad on dangerous expeditions to protect the outposts of humanity from certain doom. Reach your objective, then escape with whatever – and whoever – needs to be rescued.

