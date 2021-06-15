Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare.

Colossal Warfare logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Colossal Warfare logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare is the fourth main set, is designated the code BT4, and includes cards numbered up to BT4-124. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Son Goku // Energy Burst Son Goku Uncommon BT4-001
  • Baby // Rampaging Great Ape Baby Rare BT4-002
  • Triple Flash SS4 Son Goku Super Rare BT4-003
  • Triple Flash SS4 Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT4-003
  • Untapped Power SS3 Son Goku Rare BT4-004
  • Blazing Spirit Son Goku Common BT4-005
  • Blaze of Glory Son Gohan Common BT4-006
  • Extra Strike SS Son Goten Uncommon BT4-007
  • Charging Up Son Goten Common BT4-008
  • Power of Friendship Pan Common BT4-009
  • Digging Deep Vegeta Uncommon BT4-010
  • Daily Training Vegeta Common BT4-011
  • Intensifying Power Trunks Uncommon BT4-012
  • Dependable Mom Bulma Common BT4-013
  • Saiyan Daughter Bulla Common BT4-014
  • Mr. Buu Common BT4-015
  • Epochal Grudge Great Ape Baby Super Rare BT4-016
  • Saiyan Strength Baby Rare BT4-017
  • Baby, Vengeance Unleashed Common BT4-018
  • Saiyan Onslaught Kefla Super Rare BT4-019
  • Vow Revenge Uncommon BT4-020
  • Revenge Death Ball Uncommon BT4-021
  • Vengeful Onslaught Common BT4-022
  • Trunks // Iron Vow Trunks Uncommon BT4-023
  • Hirudegarn // Awakened Perfection Hirudegarn Rare BT4-024
  • Dragon Fist SS3 Son Goku Rare BT4-025
  • Sneak Attack Son Goku Common BT4-026
  • City Patrol Great Saiyaman Uncommon BT4-027
  • Son Gohan Common BT4-028
  • Quick Dodge Son Goten Common BT4-029
  • At All Costs Vegeta Super Rare BT4-030
  • Sneak Attack Vegeta Common BT4-031
  • Oath's Power Trunks Rare BT4-032
  • Heroic Encounter Trunks Common BT4-033
  • Raging Energy Blast Gotenks Common BT4-034
  • City Patrol Great Saiyaman 2 Common BT4-035
  • Colossal Malice Hirudegarn Super Rare BT4-036
  • Impenetrable Defense Hirudegarn Uncommon BT4-037
  • Hirudegarn, the Wanderer Common BT4-038
  • Oath's Power, Tapion Uncommon BT4-039
  • Hidden Darkness Tapion Common BT4-040
  • Hidden Darkness Minotia Common BT4-041
  • Hoi, Emissary of Flame Uncommon BT4-042
  • Phantom Flame Cannon Uncommon BT4-043
  • Ectoplasm Common BT4-044
  • The Legendary Flute Common BT4-045
  • Piccolo // Piccolo, Kami's Successor Uncommon BT4-046
  • Lord Slug // Lord Slug, Gigantified Rare BT4-047
  • Newfound Power Son Gohan Uncommon BT4-048
  • Kami's Power Piccolo Super Rare BT4-049
  • Kami's Power Piccolo (SPR) Special Rare BT4-049
  • Power Barrier Piccolo Common BT4-050
  • Reign of Terror King Piccolo Rare BT4-051
  • Gift of Power Guru Common BT4-052
  • Nail, the Namekian Ace Rare BT4-053
  • Kami, the Watcher Uncommon BT4-054
  • Kindhearted Namekian Dende Common BT4-055
  • Popo, Guardian's Aide Common BT4-056
  • Namekian Duo Saonel Uncommon BT4-057
  • Namekian Duo Pirina Uncommon BT4-058
  • Titanic Ambition Lord Slug Super Rare BT4-059
  • Lord Slug, Young Again Rare BT4-060
  • Lord Slug, Returned to Form Common BT4-061
  • Adonic Warrior Angila Common BT4-062
  • Head Honcho Medamatcha Common BT4-063
  • Dark Vassal Tambourine Common BT4-064
  • Dark Vassal Cymbal Common BT4-065
  • Dark Vassal Drum Common BT4-066
  • Combo Killer Anilaza Super Rare BT4-067
  • Special Beam Cannon Uncommon BT4-068
  • Planet Namek Common BT4-069
  • Sacrifice Common BT4-070
  • Bardock // Uncontrollable Bardock Uncommon BT4-071
  • Son Goku // Legacy Bearer Son Goku Rare BT4-072
  • Bardock, the Progenitor Super Rare BT4-073
  • Gine, Here to Support Common BT4-074
  • Height of Mastery Son Goku Super Rare BT4-075
  • Height of Mastery Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT4-075
  • Abrupt Breakthrough Son Goku Rare BT4-076
  • Indomitable Dynasty SS Son Goku Uncommon BT4-077
  • Dependable Dynasty Son Goku Common BT4-078
  • Unbroken Dynasty Son Goku Common BT4-079
  • Deadly Golden Great Ape Son Goku Common BT4-080
  • Dynasty Deferred Son Goku Uncommon BT4-081
  • Kakarot Common BT4-082
  • Discovered Dynasty Son Gohan Rare BT4-083
  • Intrepid Dynasty Son Gohan Common BT4-084
  • Prodigal Dynasty Son Goten Common BT4-085
  • Plucky Dynasty Pan Uncommon BT4-086
  • Fledgling Talent Pan Common BT4-087
  • Ox-King, Dad at Heart Common BT4-088
  • Dynasty's Solace Chi-Chi Common BT4-089
  • Caring Mother Videl Common BT4-090
  • Adoptive Father Son Gohan Common BT4-091
  • Multimech Bulma Uncommon BT4-092
  • Explorer Bulma Common BT4-093
  • Jiren, Universe's Strongest Super Rare BT4-094
  • Successor of Hope Rare BT4-095
  • 10x Kamehameha Uncommon BT4-096
  • Instant Transmission Common BT4-097
  • Demigra // Ghastly Malice Demigra Rare BT4-098
  • Mira // Mira, One with Darkness Uncommon BT4-099
  • Burst Energy SS Bardock Rare BT4-100
  • Absolute Space SS3 Trunks Super Rare BT4-101
  • Dimension Support Trunks Common BT4-102
  • Time's Choice, Supreme Kai of Time Common BT4-103
  • Time Control Chronoa Common BT4-104
  • Temporal Darkness Demigra Super Rare BT4-105
  • Temporal Darkness Demigra (SPR) Special Rare BT4-105
  • Dark Control Demon God Demigra Rare BT4-106
  • Heavenly Wizard Demigra Common BT4-107
  • Mira, Creator Absorbed Super Rare BT4-108
  • Invasive Power Mira Uncommon BT4-109
  • Dark Absorption Mira Common BT4-110
  • Umbral Invitation Towa Common BT4-111
  • Dark Rejuvenator Towa Common BT4-112
  • Gravy, Lightning's Might Uncommon BT4-113
  • Gravy, in Demigra's Thrall Common BT4-114
  • Frigid Blast Putine Common BT4-115
  • Putine, in Demigra's Thrall Common BT4-116
  • Time Trauma Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT4-117
  • Dimensional Banisher Fu Rare BT4-118
  • Tokitoki, Time Creator Common BT4-119
  • Seasoning Arrow Uncommon BT4-120
  • Dark Kamehameha Uncommon BT4-121
  • Minus Kili Zone Common BT4-122
  • Distant Descendant, Son Goku Jr. Secret Rare BT4-123
  • Beyond Darkness Demigra Secret Rare BT4-124

