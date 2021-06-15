Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare Checklist
Comments
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare is the fourth main set, is designated the code BT4, and includes cards numbered up to BT4-124. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Son Goku // Energy Burst Son Goku Uncommon BT4-001
- Baby // Rampaging Great Ape Baby Rare BT4-002
- Triple Flash SS4 Son Goku Super Rare BT4-003
- Triple Flash SS4 Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT4-003
- Untapped Power SS3 Son Goku Rare BT4-004
- Blazing Spirit Son Goku Common BT4-005
- Blaze of Glory Son Gohan Common BT4-006
- Extra Strike SS Son Goten Uncommon BT4-007
- Charging Up Son Goten Common BT4-008
- Power of Friendship Pan Common BT4-009
- Digging Deep Vegeta Uncommon BT4-010
- Daily Training Vegeta Common BT4-011
- Intensifying Power Trunks Uncommon BT4-012
- Dependable Mom Bulma Common BT4-013
- Saiyan Daughter Bulla Common BT4-014
- Mr. Buu Common BT4-015
- Epochal Grudge Great Ape Baby Super Rare BT4-016
- Saiyan Strength Baby Rare BT4-017
- Baby, Vengeance Unleashed Common BT4-018
- Saiyan Onslaught Kefla Super Rare BT4-019
- Vow Revenge Uncommon BT4-020
- Revenge Death Ball Uncommon BT4-021
- Vengeful Onslaught Common BT4-022
- Trunks // Iron Vow Trunks Uncommon BT4-023
- Hirudegarn // Awakened Perfection Hirudegarn Rare BT4-024
- Dragon Fist SS3 Son Goku Rare BT4-025
- Sneak Attack Son Goku Common BT4-026
- City Patrol Great Saiyaman Uncommon BT4-027
- Son Gohan Common BT4-028
- Quick Dodge Son Goten Common BT4-029
- At All Costs Vegeta Super Rare BT4-030
- Sneak Attack Vegeta Common BT4-031
- Oath's Power Trunks Rare BT4-032
- Heroic Encounter Trunks Common BT4-033
- Raging Energy Blast Gotenks Common BT4-034
- City Patrol Great Saiyaman 2 Common BT4-035
- Colossal Malice Hirudegarn Super Rare BT4-036
- Impenetrable Defense Hirudegarn Uncommon BT4-037
- Hirudegarn, the Wanderer Common BT4-038
- Oath's Power, Tapion Uncommon BT4-039
- Hidden Darkness Tapion Common BT4-040
- Hidden Darkness Minotia Common BT4-041
- Hoi, Emissary of Flame Uncommon BT4-042
- Phantom Flame Cannon Uncommon BT4-043
- Ectoplasm Common BT4-044
- The Legendary Flute Common BT4-045
- Piccolo // Piccolo, Kami's Successor Uncommon BT4-046
- Lord Slug // Lord Slug, Gigantified Rare BT4-047
- Newfound Power Son Gohan Uncommon BT4-048
- Kami's Power Piccolo Super Rare BT4-049
- Kami's Power Piccolo (SPR) Special Rare BT4-049
- Power Barrier Piccolo Common BT4-050
- Reign of Terror King Piccolo Rare BT4-051
- Gift of Power Guru Common BT4-052
- Nail, the Namekian Ace Rare BT4-053
- Kami, the Watcher Uncommon BT4-054
- Kindhearted Namekian Dende Common BT4-055
- Popo, Guardian's Aide Common BT4-056
- Namekian Duo Saonel Uncommon BT4-057
- Namekian Duo Pirina Uncommon BT4-058
- Titanic Ambition Lord Slug Super Rare BT4-059
- Lord Slug, Young Again Rare BT4-060
- Lord Slug, Returned to Form Common BT4-061
- Adonic Warrior Angila Common BT4-062
- Head Honcho Medamatcha Common BT4-063
- Dark Vassal Tambourine Common BT4-064
- Dark Vassal Cymbal Common BT4-065
- Dark Vassal Drum Common BT4-066
- Combo Killer Anilaza Super Rare BT4-067
- Special Beam Cannon Uncommon BT4-068
- Planet Namek Common BT4-069
- Sacrifice Common BT4-070
- Bardock // Uncontrollable Bardock Uncommon BT4-071
- Son Goku // Legacy Bearer Son Goku Rare BT4-072
- Bardock, the Progenitor Super Rare BT4-073
- Gine, Here to Support Common BT4-074
- Height of Mastery Son Goku Super Rare BT4-075
- Height of Mastery Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT4-075
- Abrupt Breakthrough Son Goku Rare BT4-076
- Indomitable Dynasty SS Son Goku Uncommon BT4-077
- Dependable Dynasty Son Goku Common BT4-078
- Unbroken Dynasty Son Goku Common BT4-079
- Deadly Golden Great Ape Son Goku Common BT4-080
- Dynasty Deferred Son Goku Uncommon BT4-081
- Kakarot Common BT4-082
- Discovered Dynasty Son Gohan Rare BT4-083
- Intrepid Dynasty Son Gohan Common BT4-084
- Prodigal Dynasty Son Goten Common BT4-085
- Plucky Dynasty Pan Uncommon BT4-086
- Fledgling Talent Pan Common BT4-087
- Ox-King, Dad at Heart Common BT4-088
- Dynasty's Solace Chi-Chi Common BT4-089
- Caring Mother Videl Common BT4-090
- Adoptive Father Son Gohan Common BT4-091
- Multimech Bulma Uncommon BT4-092
- Explorer Bulma Common BT4-093
- Jiren, Universe's Strongest Super Rare BT4-094
- Successor of Hope Rare BT4-095
- 10x Kamehameha Uncommon BT4-096
- Instant Transmission Common BT4-097
- Demigra // Ghastly Malice Demigra Rare BT4-098
- Mira // Mira, One with Darkness Uncommon BT4-099
- Burst Energy SS Bardock Rare BT4-100
- Absolute Space SS3 Trunks Super Rare BT4-101
- Dimension Support Trunks Common BT4-102
- Time's Choice, Supreme Kai of Time Common BT4-103
- Time Control Chronoa Common BT4-104
- Temporal Darkness Demigra Super Rare BT4-105
- Temporal Darkness Demigra (SPR) Special Rare BT4-105
- Dark Control Demon God Demigra Rare BT4-106
- Heavenly Wizard Demigra Common BT4-107
- Mira, Creator Absorbed Super Rare BT4-108
- Invasive Power Mira Uncommon BT4-109
- Dark Absorption Mira Common BT4-110
- Umbral Invitation Towa Common BT4-111
- Dark Rejuvenator Towa Common BT4-112
- Gravy, Lightning's Might Uncommon BT4-113
- Gravy, in Demigra's Thrall Common BT4-114
- Frigid Blast Putine Common BT4-115
- Putine, in Demigra's Thrall Common BT4-116
- Time Trauma Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT4-117
- Dimensional Banisher Fu Rare BT4-118
- Tokitoki, Time Creator Common BT4-119
- Seasoning Arrow Uncommon BT4-120
- Dark Kamehameha Uncommon BT4-121
- Minus Kili Zone Common BT4-122
- Distant Descendant, Son Goku Jr. Secret Rare BT4-123
- Beyond Darkness Demigra Secret Rare BT4-124