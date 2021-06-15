Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Colossal Warfare is the fourth main set, is designated the code BT4, and includes cards numbered up to BT4-124. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Son Goku // Energy Burst Son Goku Uncommon BT4-001

Baby // Rampaging Great Ape Baby Rare BT4-002

Triple Flash SS4 Son Goku Super Rare BT4-003

Triple Flash SS4 Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT4-003

Untapped Power SS3 Son Goku Rare BT4-004

Blazing Spirit Son Goku Common BT4-005

Blaze of Glory Son Gohan Common BT4-006

Extra Strike SS Son Goten Uncommon BT4-007

Charging Up Son Goten Common BT4-008

Power of Friendship Pan Common BT4-009

Digging Deep Vegeta Uncommon BT4-010

Daily Training Vegeta Common BT4-011

Intensifying Power Trunks Uncommon BT4-012

Dependable Mom Bulma Common BT4-013

Saiyan Daughter Bulla Common BT4-014

Mr. Buu Common BT4-015

Epochal Grudge Great Ape Baby Super Rare BT4-016

Saiyan Strength Baby Rare BT4-017

Baby, Vengeance Unleashed Common BT4-018

Saiyan Onslaught Kefla Super Rare BT4-019

Vow Revenge Uncommon BT4-020

Revenge Death Ball Uncommon BT4-021

Vengeful Onslaught Common BT4-022

Trunks // Iron Vow Trunks Uncommon BT4-023

Hirudegarn // Awakened Perfection Hirudegarn Rare BT4-024

Dragon Fist SS3 Son Goku Rare BT4-025

Sneak Attack Son Goku Common BT4-026

City Patrol Great Saiyaman Uncommon BT4-027

Son Gohan Common BT4-028

Quick Dodge Son Goten Common BT4-029

At All Costs Vegeta Super Rare BT4-030

Sneak Attack Vegeta Common BT4-031

Oath's Power Trunks Rare BT4-032

Heroic Encounter Trunks Common BT4-033

Raging Energy Blast Gotenks Common BT4-034

City Patrol Great Saiyaman 2 Common BT4-035

Colossal Malice Hirudegarn Super Rare BT4-036

Impenetrable Defense Hirudegarn Uncommon BT4-037

Hirudegarn, the Wanderer Common BT4-038

Oath's Power, Tapion Uncommon BT4-039

Hidden Darkness Tapion Common BT4-040

Hidden Darkness Minotia Common BT4-041

Hoi, Emissary of Flame Uncommon BT4-042

Phantom Flame Cannon Uncommon BT4-043

Ectoplasm Common BT4-044

The Legendary Flute Common BT4-045

Piccolo // Piccolo, Kami's Successor Uncommon BT4-046

Lord Slug // Lord Slug, Gigantified Rare BT4-047

Newfound Power Son Gohan Uncommon BT4-048

Kami's Power Piccolo Super Rare BT4-049

Kami's Power Piccolo (SPR) Special Rare BT4-049

Power Barrier Piccolo Common BT4-050

Reign of Terror King Piccolo Rare BT4-051

Gift of Power Guru Common BT4-052

Nail, the Namekian Ace Rare BT4-053

Kami, the Watcher Uncommon BT4-054

Kindhearted Namekian Dende Common BT4-055

Popo, Guardian's Aide Common BT4-056

Namekian Duo Saonel Uncommon BT4-057

Namekian Duo Pirina Uncommon BT4-058

Titanic Ambition Lord Slug Super Rare BT4-059

Lord Slug, Young Again Rare BT4-060

Lord Slug, Returned to Form Common BT4-061

Adonic Warrior Angila Common BT4-062

Head Honcho Medamatcha Common BT4-063

Dark Vassal Tambourine Common BT4-064

Dark Vassal Cymbal Common BT4-065

Dark Vassal Drum Common BT4-066

Combo Killer Anilaza Super Rare BT4-067

Special Beam Cannon Uncommon BT4-068

Planet Namek Common BT4-069

Sacrifice Common BT4-070

Bardock // Uncontrollable Bardock Uncommon BT4-071

Son Goku // Legacy Bearer Son Goku Rare BT4-072

Bardock, the Progenitor Super Rare BT4-073

Gine, Here to Support Common BT4-074

Height of Mastery Son Goku Super Rare BT4-075

Height of Mastery Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT4-075

Abrupt Breakthrough Son Goku Rare BT4-076

Indomitable Dynasty SS Son Goku Uncommon BT4-077

Dependable Dynasty Son Goku Common BT4-078

Unbroken Dynasty Son Goku Common BT4-079

Deadly Golden Great Ape Son Goku Common BT4-080

Dynasty Deferred Son Goku Uncommon BT4-081

Kakarot Common BT4-082

Discovered Dynasty Son Gohan Rare BT4-083

Intrepid Dynasty Son Gohan Common BT4-084

Prodigal Dynasty Son Goten Common BT4-085

Plucky Dynasty Pan Uncommon BT4-086

Fledgling Talent Pan Common BT4-087

Ox-King, Dad at Heart Common BT4-088

Dynasty's Solace Chi-Chi Common BT4-089

Caring Mother Videl Common BT4-090

Adoptive Father Son Gohan Common BT4-091

Multimech Bulma Uncommon BT4-092

Explorer Bulma Common BT4-093

Jiren, Universe's Strongest Super Rare BT4-094

Successor of Hope Rare BT4-095

10x Kamehameha Uncommon BT4-096

Instant Transmission Common BT4-097

Demigra // Ghastly Malice Demigra Rare BT4-098

Mira // Mira, One with Darkness Uncommon BT4-099

Burst Energy SS Bardock Rare BT4-100

Absolute Space SS3 Trunks Super Rare BT4-101

Dimension Support Trunks Common BT4-102

Time's Choice, Supreme Kai of Time Common BT4-103

Time Control Chronoa Common BT4-104

Temporal Darkness Demigra Super Rare BT4-105

Temporal Darkness Demigra (SPR) Special Rare BT4-105

Dark Control Demon God Demigra Rare BT4-106

Heavenly Wizard Demigra Common BT4-107

Mira, Creator Absorbed Super Rare BT4-108

Invasive Power Mira Uncommon BT4-109

Dark Absorption Mira Common BT4-110

Umbral Invitation Towa Common BT4-111

Dark Rejuvenator Towa Common BT4-112

Gravy, Lightning's Might Uncommon BT4-113

Gravy, in Demigra's Thrall Common BT4-114

Frigid Blast Putine Common BT4-115

Putine, in Demigra's Thrall Common BT4-116

Time Trauma Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT4-117

Dimensional Banisher Fu Rare BT4-118

Tokitoki, Time Creator Common BT4-119

Seasoning Arrow Uncommon BT4-120

Dark Kamehameha Uncommon BT4-121

Minus Kili Zone Common BT4-122

Distant Descendant, Son Goku Jr. Secret Rare BT4-123

Beyond Darkness Demigra Secret Rare BT4-124