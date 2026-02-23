Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: los angeles, Summer Game Fest, Summer Game Fest: Play Days

Summer Game Fest 2026 Confirmed For June Return

Organizers for Summer Game Fest have confirmed the 2026 event will return to Los Angeles this June, with the annual livestream event

Organizers for Summer Game Fest 2026 confirmed this year's event is back in Los Angeles for both a livestream showcase and the three-day industry event. The livestream will take place on June 5, and while the venue has not been confirmed, we assume it will once again take place at the YouTube Theater. Meanwhile, Summer Game Fest: Play Days, hosted by iam8bit, will return from June 6-8 in downtown Los Angeles, again at an unconfirmed venue, but more than likely as the same place it's been the past three years. We have more info from the announcement below as we wait to learn the finer details.

Summer Game Fest 2026

The Live Kickoff show, hosted by Geoff Keighley and produced by the team behind The Game Awards, will take place in front of a live audience in Hollywood on June 5 at 2 PT (5 PM ET, 10 PM GMT), featuring world premieres, new video game announcements, exclusive gameplay and more. The event will also be streamed live around the world across more than 20 digital video platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, X and Steam, as well as across international partners. Public ticket sales will commence later this Spring. SGF: Play Days, produced by iam8bit, will take place on June 6-8 in downtown Los Angeles, following the Live Kickoff show. The invite-only event will feature immersive exhibits and hands-on experiences from the industry's leading publishers and developers, with coverage shared across digital and social platforms from the world's top media and creators.

The Game Business Live, curated by business media veteran Christopher Dring, returns on June 8, following a successful debut in 2025. The Game Business Live is a business-to-business thought leadership event that brings together top industry voices on one stage for insightful discussions on key changes, challenges and opportunities shaping the global video game industry. Throughout the SGF weekend, SGF will also spotlight a variety of partner events and livestreams, including Day of the Devs, a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of indie video games. Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will be presented online via livestream following the SGF live showcase.

