Overcooked Has Added New World Food Festival Levels

Team17 announced today that Overcooked has been given some brand new free content in the form of some special levels. Along with a couple of new chefs to choose from, this will be bringing a whole new element of urgency to the kitchen as you'll be cooking multiple meals at once from the same spot. All while taking orders from a festival setting with its own complications. The update is available right now on PC and consoles for the All You Can Eat edition of the game.

"Two new chefs are taking to the kitchen as part of the update (the community requested fox chef and the globe chef with its alternative fish chef skin), together with a new gameplay mechanic that pastiches modern app-based food delivery services and causes service to grind to a halt until waiting takeaway orders are completed and sent on their way. A series of additional accessibility and assist options are also available with the free update, welcoming chefs of every ability into the Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchens. The new and improved assist mode is accessible at any point and offers up the ability to skip levels; increase order and level timers; increase recipe scores; toggle order times on/off; shorten player respawn times; make food harder to burn; turn off burning entirely, and several other options allowing players to customize their gameplay."

3 NEW BIOMES

Get ready to get your chef's hat on and get cracking in with ten new levels, in 3 different Biomes! Baked Bazaar, Metro Mash, and Pepper Plaza await!

NEW CHEFS

We're excited to announce new chefs are entering the fray! Globe, Fox and one alternate Goldfish skin.

NEW RECIPES

What would Overcooked be, without some absolutely scrumptious recipes? Try your hand at serving up some delicious bobotie and curry!

ORDER UP!

We're excited to announce a new mechanic! Occasionally, you may find that a serving point is blocked by a delivery bag. Place the raw ingredient that is requested, and a delivery person will arrive to pick it up!

OVERCOOKED ACCESSIBILITY ADDITIONS

This tasty update is chock-full of improvements regarding accessibility, including level skipping, the ability to turn off fires, reduce flashing/camera shake, and more.