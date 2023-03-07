Overwatch 2 Launches First Collab Event Featuring One-Punch Man For the first time since the franchise launched, Overwatch 2 has a collaboration as players can get in on some One-Punch Man stuff.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched its first-ever collaboration with the Overwatch franchise as One-Punch Man comes to Overwatch 2. Officially launching today, players can jump into the game and suit up for the ultimate battle, as the team has come out swinging with four exclusive Legendary skins that will only be around for a few weeks. As you can see below, they take on the iconic characters from the anime, with Saitama for Doomfist, Genos for Genji, Mumen Rider for Soldier 76, and Terrible Tornado for Kiriko! The look is impressive and a little bit surreal, as Overwatch has always done its own thing over the years. Even with the Olympics, they held their own version of the games without saying it was a nod to the Olympics. We got more info on the collaboration below, along with a trailer showing the suits in action, as they will be available until April 6th.

"One-Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a loveable superhero who can best any foe with a single punch, and his growing boredom from a lack of formidable challengers. The collection of cosmetics includes four cosplay hero skins based on characters from the anime: Saitama – Doomfist, Genos – Genji, Tatsumaki – Kiriko, and the earnable Mumen Rider – Soldier 76 skin that can be obtained for free by completing in-game challenges. The One-Punch Man collection of cosmetics will be available via the in-game shop until April 6. The One Punch Man anime series can be found on streaming platforms."



"As massive fans of anime and One-Punch Man, we're beyond thrilled to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world," said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. "The Overwatch universe is an optimistic vision of near-future Earth, so why wouldn't Doomfist cosplay Saitama?"