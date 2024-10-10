Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Reveals New Details About Season 13

Overwatch 2 finally rrvealed their annual Halloween content on the way, as players will get a ton of new items starting next week

Article Summary Discover Overwatch 2's Halloween event, featuring new modes and spooky challenges from October 15 to November 4.

Unlock Mythic Spellbinder Widowmaker, plus legendary skins inspired by My Hero Academia.

Join the PvP madness in Junkenstein’s Laboratory with cursed talent cards altering hero abilities.

Explore new Premium Battle Pass rewards including tiered skins, challenges, and spooky surprises.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about Season 13 coming to Overwatch 2, as the Spellbinder season brings all of the Halloween content. We've been waiting a while for this season to drop as it brings with it one of the most-anticipated sets of activities every year, as well as some of the best skins you can earn during Halloween. We have details below from the team, and you can read more info on their latest blog, as the Season will launch on October 15.

Overwatch 2 – Season 13: Spellbinder

No Halloween season is complete without the Halloween Terror event, and this year, the terrors have evolved. From October 15 to November 4, you can enter Junkenstein's Laboratory, a brand-new PvP mode with mutations that turn heroes into horrors in fast-paced Team Deathmatch rounds. Each match introduces cursed talent cards that alter your hero's abilities, turning the battlefield into a chaotic playground of haunted power. Play as some of the most beloved heroes like Reinhardt, Moira, and Mercy, but beware, as the spooky mutations will challenge even the most seasoned players. For those who love a co-op adventure, fan-favorites Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride return all season long, with new challenges, enemies, and horrifying bosses. Explore haunted castles, solve eerie puzzles, and survive the onslaught of exploding zombie Omnics as you uncover the dark secrets of Adlersbrunn.

Mythic Spellbinder Widowmaker: Transform Widowmaker into a master of dark magic with evolving custom animations and effects. Her final form features a fiery enchanted hat, symbolizing her full power.

Transform Widowmaker into a master of dark magic with evolving custom animations and effects. Her final form features a fiery enchanted hat, symbolizing her full power. Halloween Terror Event: From 10/15-11/4, play Junkenstein's Laboratory, a new PvP mode with cursed talent cards, plus returning co-op favorites Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride with new challenges and bosses.

My Hero Academia Collaboration: From 10/17-10/30, equip Legendary skins inspired by My Hero Academia, including Tracer as Deku and Reinhardt as All Might. The Mega Bundle offers all five skins and exclusive cosmetics.

Premium Battle Pass: Unlock 80 tiers of rewards, including Mythic Spellbinder Widowmaker, the upcoming Mythic Deliverance Soldier: 76, and new Gilded Aspects for Mythic skins. Earn festive Legendary skins like Bog Witch Ana and Monstrous Sigma.

