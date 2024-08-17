Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emotion Spark Studio, Rue Valley

Owlcat Games Reveals First Publisher Title Rue Valley

Owlcat Games has revealed their first game they'll be publishing, as they revealed the Emotion Spark Studio title Rue Valley

After announcing earlier this week that they have become a publisher, Owlcat Games revealed their first title on the way with Rue Valley. Developed by Emotion Spark Studio, this is a brand new narrative RPG where you plan a guy trapped in a time loop in a town by the same name. Here you'll find a town of people who seem to be trapped in their own complex emotional stories, surrounded by secrets, as you deal with your own personal mental challenges. The game feels very much like a take on the storytelling we saw in Disco Elysium. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you can check out the trailer and info here.

Rue Valley

Break free from a mysterious time loop! Embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience. Delve into the enigmatic depths of the small godforsaken town: Rue Valley. Each day feels like an uphill battle against the shadows of your own mind. Along the way, you will encounter a captivating ensemble of characters, each wrestling with their own emotional complexities and revealing hidden depths as you get to know them. Can you muster the courage to unravel the secrets of this temporal anomaly? Can you discover the strength within yourself to rise above adversity and forge a brighter tomorrow?

Craft Your Personality: Be a cold-hearted loner in one loop and a melodramatic loudmouth in the next. Rue Valley 's time loop resets everything, giving players the chance to experiment with their personalities, actions, and answers.

Store Your Memories: Important memories can be stored in a graph, unlocking unique interactions around the Rue Valley Motel and new mindsets to help build out the main character.

Important memories can be stored in a graph, unlocking unique interactions around the Rue Valley Motel and new mindsets to help build out the main character. Uncover the Secrets of Rue Valley: An anomaly has trapped the area around the Rue Valley Motel in a time loop. Experiment with the main character's actions each day until you have enough evidence to solve the mystery.

An anomaly has trapped the area around the Rue Valley Motel in a time loop. Experiment with the main character's actions each day until you have enough evidence to solve the mystery. 2D Parallax Artstyle: Rue Valley has an instantly recognizable, visually appealing comic book aesthetic inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Disco Elysium.

