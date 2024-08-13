Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Angle Games, Emotion Spark Studio

Owlcat Games Announces Plans To Become Games Publisher

After being a development studio for several years, Owlcat Games announced this morning they are moving into games publishing

Article Summary Owlcat Games transitions from development studio to video games publisher, expanding its industry presence.

Partners with Emotion Spark Studio and Another Angle Games to publish narrative-driven RPG titles.

Acquires META Publishing, enhancing its publishing capabilities with a diverse game portfolio.

Upcoming titles from Owlcat and META will be unveiled at Gamescom, promising exciting new game experiences.

After spending years as a development studio for many high-profile titles, Owlcat Games announced this morning they are moving to becoming a video games publisher. The move makes tons of sense after having already worked on Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and the Pathfinder cRPG, the company revealed they have signed deals with two development studios to publish their games. Those studios are Emotion Spark Studio, based in Serbia, and Another Angle Games, based in Poland. We have more details below and a quote from today's announcement as we now wait to see what comes of both studios.

Owlcat Games Becomes A Publisher

"We would like to work with teams that share our passion for telling captivating stories through narrative-driven games. These might not fall entirely into the RPG genre, but they will definitely have a solid focus on story, characters, and worldbuilding. We have already walked the path of creating our dream game, and now we have the expertise and resources to guide other teams to the games of their dreams as well," says Andrey Tsvetkov, Head of Publishing at Owlcat Games.

Emotion Spark Studio is working on a narrative RPG called Rue Valley. It is a story about a man trapped in a mysterious time loop during a psychotherapy session. Dealing with mental challenges, the main character must rise from the depths, delving into the anomaly to uncover its enigmatic origins. Another Angle Games is creating an isometric RPG in an alternate history setting of feudal Japan called Shadow of the Road. It is an immersive story about samurai, honor, and allegiance, combined with a deep tactical turn-based combat system in a world filled with magical yokai and deadly steampunk technology. Both titles are still in the early stages of development, with more information to be shared later this month at Gamescom.

Owlcat Games has also gained full control over the publishing label META Publishing, which acted as a publishing partner to bring Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous to PC and console storefronts in 2021. META Publishing follows a strategy of its own and focuses on gameplay-first titles with co-op multiplayer features. The label has a solid portfolio of launched games, including Biped, Spirit of the Island, Train Valley, Train Valley 2, and others. New upcoming titles from the META Publishing portfolio will be presented later this month at Gamescom, including Biped 2, the sequel to the successful puzzle action-adventure game from 2020, and Nested Lands, a new game from the Brazilian studio 1M Bits Horde, the creators of Spirit of the Island.

