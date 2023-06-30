Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Night School Studio, Video Games | Tagged: netflix, Oxenfree II

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Receives New Tape Covering Choices

Check out the latest video in the "Tape Series" for Oxenfree II as they explore what you choices mean and how they can affect the game.

Night School Studio has released a new video as part of their "Tape Series" for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, this time showcasing what your choices mean. The video goes over a number of the dialogue mechanics of the game, as well as the choice to add in the walkie-talkie system to communicate with the other characters, and how your choices in who you talk with and when will change how things play out. You can check out the video below as the game is still set to be released on July 12th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, PC and Mac via Steam, and on Android and iOS devices via Netflix for subscribers.

"Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game Oxenfree from Night School Studio. Play it as a standalone story or dive deeper by playing the original – it's up to you. As you play, you'll shape every step of the story through your choices. How you choose to deal with the supernatural events at hand will forever alter the future.

Your choices matter.

Shape everything through your conversations and dialogue choices. Forge a deep friendship with an old acquaintance from high school or opt to ignore a lost fisherman in need. Your choices impact who Riley becomes, your relationships, and the story options available to you at every turn.

Use an all-new walkie talkie conversation system to chat with contacts and uncover useful insights about the mysteries of Camena. Ask for info, check in with the locals, or completely ignore them. It's your call to make. And, it has consequences.

Five years ago on nearby Edwards Island, a few teenagers unwittingly opened a portal, creating a rift between realities and timelines. Now, members of a mysterious cult-like group called Parentage are deliberately trying to open a new portal to pull something out. Who are they? What do they want? Are they trying to contact ghosts?

Ghostly signals are piercing through the frequencies of Camena. Tap into the eerie sounds and static using Oxenfree's signature radio mechanic. You'll communicate with the supernatural, manipulate the world, and travel to the past by tuning into time tears: unnatural fissures in the time-space continuum.

Your future was on the line in Oxenfree, and those stakes are even higher in Oxenfree II. Explore, climb, and rappel across Camena's beautifully treacherous landscape. Take risks and see where it takes you. It might be dangerous. But it could also save the future. Not only for Riley but for everyone.

