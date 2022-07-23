Oxenfree & OlliOlli World Announce Crossover DLC

Night School Studio revealed they will be releasing a special DLC pack for OlliOlli World as their 2016 game Oxenfree pops by. Apparently, this crossover had been talked about for a minute, but it really hasn't come to fruition until now, capped with the artwork you see here as that is Alex on a skateboard in the style of OOW. According to the team, players will be able to journey through levels of the game dressed as Alex while listening to an all-new remix of Oxenfree's song "Beacon Beach from the game's composer, scntfc, and more to be found that they're not talking about yet as they want you to find it for yourself.

In order to access this new content in the game, there's a very specific way which they have outlined down below in the developer notes. It's pretty cool to see two games, six years apart, from the same developer, have a little nod to each other. Hopefully it means we'll see more crossover events in the game down the road, but for now, enjoy the new content!

In OlliOlli World's new DLC, extra steezy extraterrestrials, Sair'Rah, Khehvyn, and Pftangxi, have arrived in Radlandia, with the intention of acquiring skater specimens for the mighty Nebulord, VOID Riders. Players will find themselves swept up in the alien abduction adventure with a familiar face, as they are able to kickflip their way through levels dressed as Alex from Oxenfree and grind to an all-new remix of scntfc's "Beacon Beach", the Nikitch Dubby edit. All players will need is the postcode MV32FR33 to have access to the new content in OlliOlli World. Mysteriously, the postcode was embedded via morse code in a video from OlliOlli World and an Instagram Live broadcast. Are there aliens, ghosts, or something even more nefarious infiltrating the social media accounts?