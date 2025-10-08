Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Painkiller

Painkiller Releases Brand-New Blood Pact Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Painkiller as the Blood Pact trailer shows off more of the horrors that call Purgatory home

Article Summary Painkiller returns with a new Blood Pact trailer revealing gruesome new enemies and gothic environments.

Reimagined for modern platforms, Painkiller supports solo or online co-op play for up to three players.

Battle hordes of demons, wield classic weapons, and upgrade abilities with tarot cards in intense combat.

Choose from four unique characters, each with distinct perks to power up your journey through Purgatory.

Developer 3D Realms and publisher Saber Interactive ahve released a brand-new trailer for Painkiller this week, as they plunge you deeper into the depths of Purgatory. The Blood Pact trailer shows off more of the endless hellscape where demons, titans, and other twisted horrors make their home, waiting to tear you limb from limb. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives on October 21, 2025, for PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring co-op play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments. Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons. Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets, and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain : Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.

