Paizo Reveals New Pathfinder Rulebook In "Book Of The Dead"

Paizo revealed a new addition to Pathfinder 2nd Edition this week as they will be releasing a new rulebook called Book Of The Dead. The name of the book kind of says it all as you're getting over 200 pages worth of rules revolving around the undead. But not just your typical zombies come up from out of the grave kind of thing, no! You're going to be getting info on everything remotely released to the occult and those who practice in it, including cults and powerful bosses, as well as ways to incorporate them into your campaign. We have more info about it below as the book will be available in several different forms starting on May 25th.

Inside Book of the Dead, players will find tools and skills to fight against the undead hordes. Or they can join the other side and turn their character into a ghost, ghoul, lich, mummy, skeleton, vampire, or zombie! They'll also find new haunts, as well as information about the undead-plagued lands within the Lost Omens campaign setting, perfect for adding undead to their next adventure! A massive bestiary section full of undead creatures brings more threats for GMs and summonable creatures for players, including more versions of classic undead like vampires, skeletons, and zombies. This book also includes "March of the Dead," a grim and dangerous adventure themed around an undead uprising! The regular 224-page hardcover Book of the Dead has an MSRP of $49.99 and is part of the optional Pathfinder Rulebook Subscription, which comes with a complimentary PDF. For an MSRP of $69.99, players can purchase the deluxe Special Edition bound in faux leather with metallic deboss cover elements and a bound-in ribbon bookmark. This is part of the Pathfinder Special Edition Rulebook Subscription and also comes with a complimentary PDF. A smaller, softcover Pocket Edition will be available starting May 25 for $24.99.

