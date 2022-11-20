Paradox Interactive Announces New Survival Title Surviving The Abyss

Paradox Interactive has revealed their latest survival title on the way as the team goes aquatic with Surviving The Abyss. Much like their previous games where you attempt to make it through the apocalypse and life on Mars, this game will have you set up a base under the sea in an attempt to colonize the depth and fortify it against any number of attacking creatures. The game is currently aiming to be released into Early Access on Steam on January 13th, 2023. Until then, you can read more about it below and check out the announcement trailer.

"Earth, 1976. The cold war is in full swing and you have been tasked to construct and direct a deep sea research facility working on perfecting and weaponizing human cloning. Survive against the odds in the unforgiving abyss maintaining oxygen, power, food and much more to keep your crew alive. Discover and mine resources for construction, light your way in the dark, explore and expand into your surroundings to advance your research. Capture the diverse, highly-adapted flora and fauna of the deep, but beware: the darkness hides unexpected horrors, with only the light keeping them at bay. Lead a team of scientists conducting genetic experiments on local wildlife on the ocean floor. Keep your population sane, obedient and alive as you expand your base and discover the secrets of cloning and genetic research. Improve life and progress in your facility by researching advanced technologies. The fate of your crew is in your hands! Make crucial decisions through the event system.

Ensure the survival of your crew by planning, placing and building essential infrastructure for manufacturing, research and life support. Expand and optimize your base and its available resources. Connect your buildings and mining facilities efficiently with tunnels and powerlines. Conquer the uneven terrain of the ocean floor with clever planning and vertical construction. Build light pylons and push back the darkness to expand your base and secure resources far away from your main base by using exploration submarines and outposts. Prevent disaster by making sure power does not fail, together with life support and light sources. Your crew senses it, and so do you. Something is lurking at the edge of darkness, slithering and seething. Darkness is danger, light is safety. Do not turn off the light.