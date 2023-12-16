Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Paragon: The Overprime

Paragon: The Overprime Launches Closed Beta Test For PS5

Netmarble has launched a new Closed Beta Test for Paragon: The Overprime, which you can take part in right now on the PS5.

Three new heroes from PC, updated controls, and in-game item auto-purchase feature added.

Participating in the CBT rewards players with exclusive skins, emotes, and in-game currency.

Free team-based TPS Action MOBA, Paragon: Overprime offers strategic play and dynamic battles.

Netmarble has launched a brand new Closed Beta Test for Paragon: The Overprime, as this one is currently exclusive to PS5. Running all the way through January 8, players will have a chance to experience a limited form of the game with new heroes. If you played the PC test, it will be about the same thing with some added features they're experimenting with on console. If you want to take part, you can go to the game's website and click the form to apply for a code. meanwhile, we have more info on the test for you here.

Closed Beta Test

This new CBT adds three new heroes from the PC version featuring Morigesh, Yin, and Marty. Additionally, based on player feedback, several changes have been made for the upcoming CBT, including an alternate D-pad layout to provide a more flexible control method, an auto-purchase feature for in-game items, as well as various improvements to the UI and camera movements used by the controller. Joining this Closed Beta Test will reward players with Grux's Special winter skin, "Red Nosed," which will carry over to the live game, special emotes, and 100 Kima. During the second week of the CBT, five of the winter 2022 skins will be rewarded to participants. Additional rewards are planned to celebrate the new year as well. To celebrate the game's one-year Early Access, every player, including those on PC, will receive Grux's Special winter skin "Red Nosed." To celebrate the year-end season, the Agnis of Light will be decked out with a winter theme, with five-holiday skins added as well.

Paragon: The Overprime

Paragon: The Overprime is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC and will be available via PlayStation 5! Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills – Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin.

