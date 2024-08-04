Posted in: Board Games, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: Gen Con 2024, Paranoia - The Uncooperative Board Game

Paranoia – The Uncooperative Board Game Announced At Gen Con 2024

Modiphius Entertainment revealed another new tabletop game during Gen Con 2024 with Paranoia - The Uncooperative Board Game

The game celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Paranoia franchise with sci-fi slapstick for 2-6 players.

Players act as elite Troubleshooters in Alpha Complex, completing missions under The Computer's watchful eye.

Paranoia's new twist promises uncooperative gameplay filled with sneaking, snitching, and scheming.

Modiphius Entertainment made a second game announcement during Gen Con 2024, as they showed off Paranoia – The Uncooperative Board Game. The game was revealed as part of the 40th Anniversary of the Paranoia franchise, as the company revealed it will be releasing a highly replayable title filled with "sci-fi slapstick one-upmanship for 2-6 players." While the game was announced for the weekend, it was not on the convention floor, as it seems like they are still in the process of finalizing its look and feel. Hence why we got this image and not any box art. We have more details below as the game will launch sometime later this year.

Paranoia – The Uncooperative Board Game

Attention Citizen: Welcome to Alpha Complex, the perfect (and in no way dystopian) city run by the benevolent and infallible Computer!

Welcome Troubleshooters! You are among The Computer's most elite (expendable) agents tasked with carrying out its completely insane demands. Prove your loyalty! Complete missions for The Computer (by sneaking and snitching and scheming) to earn the highest Clearance Level! Rest assured, your clone will absolutely not die in spectacularly horrible ways. In the unlikely event of their premature demise, your next clone will do better! Probably! Shoot trouble in the face and/or other life-critical body parts with an array of perfectly (un)stable and not-prone-to-exploding equipment! Watch out for Troubleshooters using treasonous mutant powers and advancing the agendas of seditious secret societies! Report the treasonous activities of your friends! (Before they report yours!). Remember: The Computer is your friend. Trust The Computer…

Chris-B-Irch, the totally unnecessary computer repair technician at Modiphius Entertainment, described this opportunity. "Well, it's a world-first, isn't it? We are launching the very first uncooperative board game! We worked hand in keyboard with our friend, The Computer, to devise this ingenious new twist on board game design to satisfy the cravings of Infrared citizens everywhere!"

