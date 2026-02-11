Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Paranormasight, Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse Reveals More Details

Square Enix revealed more details about the game Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse ahead of the game's release this month

Article Summary Square Enix reveals new gameplay and story details for Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse.

Set on Ise’s remote Kameshima Island, investigate a supernatural mermaid curse mystery.

Interact with multiple characters and explore 360-degree environments for clues.

Features new gameplay mechanics, including a unique underwater Diving minigame.

Square Enix released a few new details this morning about the latest entry in the Paranormasight series, as we get a better idea of what Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse is all about. The team delved more into this new tale that is centered on Ise-Shima, Japan, where a number of mermaid legends and tales come from. You'll be given a new mystery of Mermaids of Ise to solve by gathering the different perspectives of various inhabitants of the area to solve the case. You'll encounter an interesting cast of characters, many of whom are just enjoying their lives there, while others have some other things going on. You'll also expewrience an Underwater Gathering minigame as a diver looking for items in the ocaen.Oh, and don't forget to look for Mockingbird stickers all over the place. Enjoy the trailer here as trhe game arrives for PC and consoles on February 19, 2026.

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse

The remote island of Kameshima sits nestled in Ise bay. Yuza Minakuchi is a young pearl diver who lives on the island and spends his days underwater gathering, together with his best friend Azami Kumoi. After he has a bewildering supernatural experience encountering another version of himself on the ocean floor, a series of curses start to befall the island… A girl of unknown origins, a treasure hunter from a foreign land and a mysterious housewife investigating a drowning. Paths cross and destinies collide as they come closer to the secret of the Mermaids of Ise, a legend that has been obscured by the fog of history for so long.

A brand-new story that starts with a new location, new supernatural legends and a new cast of characters.

Faithful reproductions of real locations and vistas in collaboration with Mie prefecture. Investigate stunning 360 degree backgrounds for clues.

Numerous new gameplay systems and mechanics, including a new Diving mini game.

Play as multiple characters to unravel the mystery in this supernatural visual novel.

Unearth the truth by your own hand!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!