Park Beyond Releases New Trailer Revealing The Game's Antagonist In the latest trailer for Park Beyond, you get introduced to the primary antagonist, who is trying to thwart your theme park dreams.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their upcoming theme park simulator Park Beyond, showing off the villain you have to deal with. Previously the game revealed that you will be an aspiring theme park designer working under the guidance of an old master. But now we know you'll be getting an antagonist that is trying to thwart your success by trying to crush you. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below, as we're still waiting to find out when the game will be released this year.

"In Park Beyond, players can create the park of their dreams without being held back by gravity. Thanks to accessible controls and a story-driven campaign mode, players will get to learn the ropes of park management and build increasingly crazy rides and modular coasters. Supported by Phil, the enthusiastic park veteran, and Izzy, the stern but friendly executive, players will be able to go above and beyond their wildest dreams. A host of colorful and passionate characters will guide players on the road to success. Reach business expectations & balance fun and profitability to make your park company successful beyond belief. For greater freedom, players can unleash their park theme and craziest rides in the sandbox mode where creativity is the only limit."

"Thanks to the advanced coaster-creation tool, players have access to dozens of innovative modules to easily create unique rollercoasters with thousands of combinations. With the help of an over-the-top R&D department, players can also bring a dash of impossibility to their flat rides to create an outstanding entertainment park never seen before. In Park Beyond, you can delve deep into the data. To create a park beyond visitors' expectations, players can access their expense data, receive feedback, and consult their wishlist and happiness level. Thanks to extensive monitoring tools, players can optimize their park management by following visitor trends, creating shop designs, recruiting and managing staff members, rolling out marketing budget & their R&D investment to reach success."