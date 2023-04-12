The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 19: Regigigas VSTAR Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith take us to the Legendary master of the Titans, Regigigas VSTAR.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another V and VSTAR pair from the set.

The Legendary Titan Regigigas is the master of the Titans of Hoenn. This Pokémon, powerful enough to drag continents, was the Trio Master of those Legendaries way before it was revealed that the Titans also included two lost species: Regidrago and Regieleki. Regigigas V and VSTAR are both illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki, who uses their art skills to show the sheer power and size of this Earth-moving Pokémon. Just wait until you see the Special Illustration Rare version of this card, though.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.