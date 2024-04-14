Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Tabletop | Tagged: Beginner Box Days

Pathfinder Launches Beginner Box Days 2024 For A Week

Those looking to try out Pathfinder Remastered for free, you can do so for the next week as Paizo is holding Beginner Box Days 2024.

Article Summary Paizo's Pathfinder Beginner Box Days 2024 offers free TTRPG play for a week.

Join the event to play Pathfinder Remastered with guidance from expert GMs.

Celebrating its third year, the event introduces new players to the game's basics.

Pete Zupan and Rue Dickey spotlight community's role in the event's ongoing success.

Paizo has launched the Pathfinder Beginner Box Days over the weekend, giving players a chance to try the game out for free over the next week. This is the third annual event like this, originally starting in 2022 as a way for players to experience the game on an entry-level without having to buy anything. This time around, players will have a chance to play Pathfinder Remastered for free, as experienced gamemasters guide them through two levels of monsters, traps, and puzzles. You have an option of playing the pre-generated content or diving into your own creations, as this specific box is designed to slowly introduce players to core game concepts until April 21, 2024. We have more info and a couple of quotes below as the box is now live.

Pathfinder Beginner Box Days 2024

This is the third annual event aimed at bringing new players to the TTRPG hobby. The first Beginner Box Day in 2022 was a huge success, followed in 2023 by the first week-long expansion. Both events boasted over 300 players and 60 gamemasters running dozens of tables of the starter adventure: Menace Under Otari. The first event also coincided with the release of Paizo's deluxe Foundry VTT module release, and a generous donation enabled every GM to secure a free copy of it.

"Last year, the Beginner Box sold out worldwide, but thanks to our event, players were still able to experience it," said lead organizer and r/Pathfinder2e mod Pete Zupan. "Pathfinder was remastered for its new license, and this year we'll be focused on helping players learn that edition of the game under the moniker: Age of the ORC."

"The Pathfinder Beginner Box is the best way to get started playing Pathfinder, and Beginner Box Days are a wonderful way for the community to come together and start new adventures!" Rue Dickey, Marketing and Media Specialist at Paizo, said regarding the event, "We appreciate the time, energy, and love put into this event by the community, and are excited to see it continue."

