Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Launches First Beta Build

Owlcat Games revealed this week that they have launched the first beta build for the isometric CRPG, Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous. There's a little bit of a catch to it, however, as it is available to backers who contributed to the title's Kickstarter or Slacker Backer campaigns in the relevant tiers. Those who are able to get into the action are able to play the first four chapters, which has over 50 hours of content, as they are free to broadcast their experiences on Twitch and YouTube. To celebrate, the studio will be releasing details on the opening animated video and the community quest, which will be determined by the community on Twitch this Friday, February 5th, at 5am PT. You can read more about the beta below.

Today's beta of Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous allows fans to play through the game's prologue and first three chapters with all quests, all companion storylines, and some romantic options available. At this time, the fourth chapter is incomplete as side quests are missing and some draft assets are still in place. The beta includes two combat modes to try: real-time with pause and turn-based (as it is in Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition). The first three chapters may be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. Fans may play through chapter 4, but will be prompted with a message alerting them not to stream before their experience begins. Players can also play through the Mythic progression system and choose one of six Mythic Paths (nine will be featured in the final game): Angel, Azata, Lich, Demon, Aeon, and Trickster. Each path impacts the title's main narrative in a unique way, though major developments will occur in later chapters. Mythic abilities like devastating spells and powerful buffs may be experimented with however fans wish. Players will be able to navigate through all the content with an up-to-date, redesigned UI.