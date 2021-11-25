Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Releases Two Free DLCs

Paizo and Owlcat Games announced that they have released two free DLC packs for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous. In what is one of many sales going on over the holidays, the company marked the game down on all its platforms with a discount as you can get the game at 15% off this weekend on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. But they also tossed in a couple of free DLC releases to help sweeten the deal for people who don't already own the game. Those two free DLC's are "Faces of War", which adds a ton of character customization tools to the mix so you have a character that looks more all-your-own, and "Love Beyond Death" which continues the primary storyline within the game by adding a new chapter. You can read a little bit more about both of these DLC packs here as we also have a video featuring the developers discussing some of the new additions.

Faces of War: The first free DLC, features a couple of new portraits, new hairstyles, war paints, hair colors and will expand the rich possibilities for character customization that the game already has. Players will also be able to zoom in the character menu to check the heroes in all details. Three new portraits to choose from when creating a new character – aasimar, halfling and half-elf.

Ability to zoom the camera in the character window.

Additional options for customizing the character's appearance: new hairstyles, faces, war paints, hair colors. Love Beyond Death: The second free DLC includes a side quest for Chapter 5 of the Wrath of the Righteous main story. Pathfinder players will visit the new area of Bear's Maw Shrine. Heroes will see the consequences of the demonic invasion, which occurred right in the middle of a wedding.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dev Stream with Sound Team | Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (https://youtu.be/FI_ETTDyaCs)