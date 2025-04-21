Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, paul rudd

Paul Rudd Featured In All-New Nintendo Switch 2 Ad

Paul Rudd makes his return to Nintendo, as he comes back for another commercial nearly 35 years later to promote the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo dropped a new ad this week featuring Paul Rudd, as he has returned for a new commercial for the Nintendo Switch 2. In case you weren't aware, a young Rudd was featured in a Nintendo ad back in 1991 for the SNES. Now in 2025, he brought back the hair and the look to game with some friends as they showed off Mario Kart World in the latest promo. Enjoy the ad!

With new ways to play and new ways to connect players, the Nintendo Switch 2 system arrives June 5. Discover reimagined Joy-Con 2 controllers, each of which can now be used as a mouse in compatible games and that snap to the system with magnetic connectors. Experience the system's powerful processing speeds delivering visuals via a bigger screen showcasing vibrant color and clarity. From Nintendo Switch 2 games to compatible games in existing Nintendo Switch libraries – connect and play with friends and family in surprising new ways! Nintendo Switch 2 has a large 7.9-inch built-in LCD screen that displays in full HD at 1080p while maintaining the same thickness of Nintendo Switch. Even while on the go, Nintendo Switch 2 offers vivid, detailed game experiences, as well as smooth graphics showcasing character movements and their rich facial expressions.

With the new online feature GameChat, people can play games and talk like everyone is in the same room, even if they are miles apart. Whether sharing a victory or just waving hello, GameChat makes it feel like online friends around the world are on the same couch. Once GameChat is up, players can start a chat with friends anytime by pressing the C Button on the right Joy-Con 2 controller. The system's built-in mic can be used to voice chat while playing games with up to 12 people in different locations. Up to four friends can share their screen, and if they connect a compatible USB-C camera, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 camera (sold separately), they can also video chat, seeing each other's faces as they cheer, shout, or laugh while playing

