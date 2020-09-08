Shiny Houndour Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Houndour Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. The event, which offers a different spotlighted Pokémon every Tuesday night, will run from 6PM local time and will feature increased Houndour spawns with Shiny Houndour available.

Houndour is a Generation Two Pokémon from the Johto region. As a dual Dark/Fire-type, this hell hound-inspired Pokémon is terrific as a raid counter when evolved up into Houndoom. In its Shiny form, this good boy is a soft, glowing blue. It has been some time since Houndour has been spotlighted in the game, and there is a major reason to get out and hunt this Pokémon and its shiny for this Spotlight Hour… because Mega Houndoom is coming to Pokémon GO.

Mega Battle Week is the next event in Pokémon GO, and it will run from Friday, September 11, 2020, at 8 AM to Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10 AM local time. The event will feature a global challenge: complete 275 million battles to unlock Mega Houndoom. This will surely be completed by Pokémon GO's dedicated trainers, meaning that Mega Houndoom raids are in the near future. Trainers will want to ensure they have a powerful Houndoom to Mega Evolve when they have a chance, and hunting for a Houndour to evolve and power-up would be a terrific use of tonight's Spotlight Hour.

As with every week, Houndour Spotlight Hour also has a bonus feature: double Candy for catching Pokémon. This doesn't only apply to Houndour, but to any Pokémon in the game. If you already have a powerful Houndoom and the completed Shiny Houndour family, a good use of this Spotlight Hour would be raiding Heatran to get double Heatran Candy.

September is a busy month for Pokémon GO players, and the choices for this month's upcoming Spotlights were well-received by players due to the Shiny potential of all but one of September's choices, which include Tentacool, Spearow, and Skitty.