PAX East 2024 Reveals More Exhibitors & Games For Boston

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed more games that will be at PAX East 2024, as well as more exhibitors that will be on the floor.

Article Summary PAX East 2024 in Boston adds The Pokémon Company and Square Enix to exhibitor lineup.

Quantic Dream may showcase something new from Star Wars Eclipse at PAX East.

Attendees to experience indie games by Apogee, Freedom Games, and Whitehorn Digital.

PAX East to celebrate its 20th year with live events, esports, and $5,000 Stream Stars.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed more exhibitors and games that will be a part of PAX East 2024, set to take place next month in Boston. Among the new attendees include The Pokémon Company, who undoubtedly will be showing off new content coming to their titles; Square Enix will be bringing Final Fantasy XIV to the floor to probably show off more of the new expansion on the way; IllFonic who will most likely bring more VR titles to the mix; and Quantic Dream who, fingers crossed, we're hoping will bring something from Star Wars Eclipse. We have more details from the announcement below.

The Pokémon Company, Final Fantasy XIV, Quantic Dream, IllFonic, and Larian Studios are among the many exhibitors ready to offer attendees hands-on opportunities with their most anticipated releases. Publishers Apogee Entertainment, Freedom Games, and Whitehorn Digital also take over the expo hall with dozens of indie games. PAX East also features a variety of live events featuring fan-favorite content creators, game developers, and performers. Catch out the newest live chapter of Acquisitons Inc., important discussions about making the gaming industry more inclusive to marginalized communities, a fun fare-like session on the greatest food in games, and many more exciting AAA game panels to be revealed along with live concerts and shows in the evenings. The expo hall will treat attendees with the return of PAX Arena, where content creators go head-to-head in intense esports tournaments. Stream Stars also returns with a revamped format and contestants competing for a $5,000 prize pool. Additionally, gaming communities can come together during meetups, as well as enjoy various live performances and free play areas.

"PAX East last year was a big one, and 2024 looks to top it," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. "I can't wait to get the show's twentieth year underway."

