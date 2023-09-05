Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, PAX Unplugged, Tabletop | Tagged: Matthew Mercer, penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX Unplugged Reveals Matther Mercer To Be Keynote Speaker

At the end of PAX West 2023, Penny Arcade and ReedPop had a couple of announcements, the big one revealing Matthew Mercer will be at PAX Unplugged. Organizers confirmed that Mercer would serve as the keynote speaker for the event, set to return to Philadelphia this December, as the tabletop-centric convention comes back for another year. Meanwhile, they took time to also confirm that PAX West would return in 2024 on Labor Day weekend, as it will once again take over the new Seattle Convention Center from August 30 to September 2, 2024. We got more info and a quote from the press release below as we now look to December.

"PAX Unplugged 2023, taking place Friday, Dec. 1, to Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, will feature fan-favorite anime and video game voice actor Matthew Mercer as the keynote speaker for a fun and personal Storytime. Mercer's many credits include the Game Master for the web series Critical Role, the voice of Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Trafalgar Law in One Piece Film: Red, Jotaro Kujo in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders among countless others. As PAX West 2023 draws to a close, the West Coast's most-attended gaming event will return on next year's Labor Day weekend. Friends, families, and gamers from all over the world will have a chance to visit the Seattle Convention Center from Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, to check out the most-anticipated games, watch intense tournaments, and attend delightful panels featuring their favorite content creators and game developers."

"PAX Unplugged is what I want around the end of the year, as more and more of my gaming time is spent around a table," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child's Play. "Plus, this is the show where you can get the purple versions of the shirts and coats and stuff."

