Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, PAX West, Tabletop, Video Games | Tagged: PAX West 2023, penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX West 2023 Reveals First List Of Major Exhibitors

We have a better idea of some of the major exhibitors who will be a part of PAX West 2023, we they prepare for the September convention.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed more of their plans for PAX West 2023, as they unveiled the first round of major exhibitors taking part this year. It appears many of the people who originally took part in PAX before the pandemic have returned, as SEGA, Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and more have confirmed they will be present at the new Seattle Convention Center from September 1st-4th, 2023. We got the rundown for you below of who has been confirmed so far, as we expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

"Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Among Us developers Innersloth, are among the many publishers ready to offer attendees hands-on opportunities with their most anticipated releases and hottest games. International publishers like Devolver Digital, NIS America, PLAYISM, and XSEED Games will also take over a larger-than-ever expo hall thanks to the addition of the new Summit building to the Seattle Convention Center. In addition to the jam-packed expo, PAX West 2023 will treat attendees to panels along with a variety of live entertainment throughout the show. Panelists will explore lighthearted topics such as fan-favorite universes like Kingdom Hearts and Zelda, as well as a variety of important topics to the gaming industry. Participants include popular content creators Caddicarus and STPeach, journalists from Kotaku, TheGamer, and IGN, and talented team members from Microsoft, Riot Games, and more." "Nintendo Live, the separately-ticketed event, will take place at the original Arch Building of the Seattle Convention Center, with a special selection of hands-on gameplay, live performances, special merch, tournaments, and more. PAX Arena will see a weekend full of intense esports competition, including an Among Us tournament as part of Stream Stars. Celebrate gaming from creators of all kinds in the PAX Together activations throughout the show. Additionally, the community will get the chance to come together in tabletop, handheld, and console freeplay areas, along with the Bring Your Own Computer section."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!