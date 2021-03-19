Payday 3 Is On The Way… But Won't be Released Until 2023

A bit of good news/bad news situation today as we now know when Payday 3 is being released, but you'll have to wait another two years. Starbreeze Studios revealed today that they have entered a co-publishing agreement with Koch Media over the game, which comes with the caveat that it will be released in 2023. According to the agreement, the company will provide for an estimated total investment "exceeding €50m for both development and marketing" of the game, which will include more than 18 months of post-launch content and services. This means they're basically investing in this game for the next three and a half years at the very least to get it made, released, promoted, and provide DLC and updates for it. It kind of interesting to hear the figure from both companies as that is usually kept hush-hush, but it signals an intent to fans who have been getting little info from Starbreeze over the years that there is a solid intent to get this thing made. You can read a couple of quotes from the announcement below.

"We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term Payday 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the Payday franchise and the "Games as a service" model. In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of Payday 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle. We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of Payday 3", said Tobias Sjögren, Acting CEO of Starbreeze. "We are delighted to welcome Starbreeze as a new partner for our global publishing business. Payday 3 is shaping up to be an incredible game. Based on what we've seen already, Payday 3 is going to take the franchise to new heights and will delight Payday fans as well as new audiences alike with innovative multiplayer gameplay", said Klemens Kundratitz, CEO, Koch Media Group.