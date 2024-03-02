Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Payday 3

Payday 3 Releases First Of Operation Medic Bag Updates

Starbreeze has released the first of many logistical updates to Payday 3 this week, which they have dubbed Operation Medic Bag.

Article Summary Starbreeze unveils first Operation Medic Bag patch for Payday 3, enhancing game stability and content.

Update 1.1.1 brings Nvidia tech improvements, including DLSS and image scaling, for better graphics.

DirectX 12 support arrives in Payday 3, promising significant performance boosts for players.

New Hardcore Challenge and UI fixes add depth and player customization to the Payday experience.

Starbreeze and Deep Silver have released the first patch for Payday 3 as part of their Operation Medic Bag updates players will see over the next year. The idea behind these updates is to provide stability, new content, revamps, new additions, quality-of-life improvements, and more. We have the patch notes for Patch 1.1.1 for you here, along with a couple of graphics released by the studio showing what they have in mind of the months to come.

Payday 3 – Operation Medic Bag: Update 1.1.1

Nvidia Image scaling upscaler (NIS), Nvidia DLAA(v3.5), Nvidia DLSS super resolution(v3.5). Some new tech features that let us take advantage of Nvidia's advanced features.

DirectX 12 Added DirectX12 as the standard graphics API, inhouse testing shows a significant performance improvement when using DX12. DX11 remains and can be manually chosen with the launch option " -dx11 ".



Hardcore "Cook Off" Challenge Reward There's a new challenge called "Kiss the Chef." Securing 19 bags of perfectly cooked meth on Cook Off on OVERKILL difficulty will reward a unique weapon charm.



Various UI improvements We've made several fixes to the UI, such as adding sliders, as well as adding the much-requested lobby unready function.



Controller Dead Zone settings Additional controller settings allow for a much finer customization of your controller gameplay.



Rotating Security Modifiers Starting with this patch, we'll be rotating security modifiers on all heists for Very Hard and Overkill difficulty to freshen up the experience. We'll be updating the modifier distribution every two weeks. In the future, expect more stealth modifiers and loud modifiers in the rotation.

Game State Consistency The game will now remember if you've chosen to show or hide the story videos in the heist selection even after restarting the game. Lobby type and difficulty will now automatically be set to the same as the previous game.



