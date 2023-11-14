Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Payday, Payday 3

Payday 3 To Release Major Free Update With Two Legacy Heists

Payday 3 has a new content update coming this month, which will add two classic maps to the game and several other additions.

Article Summary Starbreeze announces a free update for Payday 3, including two legacy heists.

Players can look forward to new heists: Cook Off & Turbid Station, plus a skill line.

The update features new animations, Infamy Points for heists, and fresh music tracks.

Expect over 200 bug fixes, optimization, and gameplay balancing improvements.

During a recent developer diary update video, Starbreeze revealed that they have a new update on the way to Payday 3 with a bit of throwback content for everyone to play. The update will bring back two classic maps for you to plan your heist on as Cook Off and Turbid Station will make their debut in the game. The team has also planned some content updates for this one, as you'll be able to select new pieces from an all-new skill line, as well as experience brand-new first-person interaction animations to add a bit of cinematic flair to the heist. You'll also be able to apply Infamy Points to heist payout, hear two new music tracks from Gustavo Coutinho, and get more than 200 additional bug fixes and improvements added to the mix. We have more info about it all below; however, the team did not give a release date for the content.

Payday 3 November Update

The ultimate co-op heist shooter fantasy will be rewarding players with a blast from the past in its upcoming update, coming in November. The next major update for Payday 3 will bring back fan-favorite heists from Payday 2, known as Legacy Heists, allowing players to relive the thrill and excitement of these re-imagined classic heists. Cook Off and Turbid Station have been reimagined to fit in the recently launched title and to improve how the heist works with the new feature set of Payday 3. The free content update for Payday 3 will offer:

Two Legacy Heists (Cook Off & Turbid Station)

The Transporter skill line

Brand new first person interaction animations

Weapon inspect animations

Added Infamy Points to heist payouts

The "Under Wraps" mask

The "Compact7 Lycan" preset weapon

New music by composer Gustavo Coutinho

Optimization improvements

200+ bug fixes and many balancing and quality of life improvements

"The Payday Gang once struck fear into the hearts of law enforcement and citizenry all across the United States, with some reports accusing them of crimes as far away as Russia. The seemingly unstoppable criminals were responsible for a spree of audacious heists, made even more remarkable by the fact that the gang was never caught. Then, one day, the robberies that shook the world suddenly ceased. The PAYDAY Gang seemed to vanish off the face of the Earth. This peaceful reprieve has lasted years… But peacetime never lasts forever."

