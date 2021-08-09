Overcooked! Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary With A New Update

There's a celebration happening in Overcooked! All You Can Eat as the game is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a birthday party. The free update, which you can get right now, will add in five new birthday-themed levels that are super challenging as The Onion King and Kevin preside over the festivities. You'll also be getting a new Tabby Cat chef, a new recipe to make a cup of tea, and a brand new in-game Switcheroo mechanic. You'll need to be on your toes as living playing cards stalk the levels and transport players across the kitchen. Team17 and Ghost Town Games are also allowing people to play the entire game free on Steam between 11am PT on August 9th until the 11th at the same time. We got a couple of quotes about the party from both teams below along with a trailer for the celebration.

"Five years on, still the most rewarding aspect of working on Overcooked! is getting to see and hear the reaction from players around the world. Seeing the fan art, the music covers, the cosplay and even the occasional tattoo is something I'll never get used to. Hearing stories about players bonding with friends and loved-ones over their time spent playing the game together is something we're humbled to have played a part in," said Phil Duncan, co-founder, Ghost Town Games said. "Wow, it's been five years! Well first I have to acknowledge the amazing folks at Team17, without whom we wouldn't be at this point at all. It's been an amazing journey together with so many developers working tirelessly to make the game what it is today, which is something we frankly couldn't have made any other way," said Oli De-Vine, co-founder, Ghost Town Games. "Also, multiplayer games are only what they are because of community, and the community on this game is just amazing. Maybe it's a virtue of being a game about cooperation and communication, but we're really happy the game has found such a kind audience who are always so supportive and welcoming of the things we make, and who come and play together from all over the world. It's been great, thank you all very much."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Overcooked! All You Can Eat – Birthday Party (Free Update Out Now!) (https://youtu.be/Z5QfnwF0Cg0)