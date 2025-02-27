Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: clue, peanuts

Peanuts Will Receive Its Own Version Of The Game Clue

As part of the 75th Anniversary of the comic strip Peanuts, the gang will be getting their own version of the board game Clue

Article Summary Celebrate Peanuts' 75th with their own version of the board game Classic Clue.

Solve the mystery of Linus's missing blanket in Clue: Peanuts Edition.

Explore iconic locations like Charlie Brown's house and Lucy's booth.

Uncover who took Linus's blanket, what they turned it into, and where it's hidden.

The Op Games have revealed their latest board game franchise crossover, as the characters from the comic strip Peanuts will enter the world of Clue. Simply called Clue: Peanuts Edition, they have made a special version of the game that looks like the neighborhood the strip is set in, with a ton of small details that longtime fans of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang will pick up on immediately. Like every version of Clue, you'll move around as characters from the strip to solve a mystery, but this one revolves around Linus' blanket. It's up to you to find out who stole it, what item they turned it into, and where they hid it.

Clue: Peanuts Edition

Step into the whimsical world of Peanuts in this delightful twist on the classic board game Clue! Linus's beloved security blanket has mysteriously vanished, and it's up to you to discover WHO took the blanket, WHAT they turned it into, and WHERE they hid it. Gather your friends as you explore iconic locations like Charlie Brown's house and Lucy's psychiatric booth. Will it be Snoopy using it for a new sports coat, or perhaps Lucy has plans to use it as a kite? Unravel clues, interrogate your favorite Peanuts characters, and piece together the puzzle to discover who took the blanket and their intentions! Will you restore Linus's comfort or be left in the dark? Each game includes:

Game Board (nine locations)

Six Character Movers

Six Peril Tokens

Six Character Role Cards

Six Suspect Clue Cards

"At The Op Games, we believe happiness is…playing board games with friends and family," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "We're excited to add Clue: Peanuts Edition to our growing line of Peanuts titles in this special anniversary year, and fans can look forward to more of Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Snoopy just around the corner.

