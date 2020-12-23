Pearl Abyss Reveals New Crimson Desert Videos With Commentary

Pearl Abyss has decided to show off more of Crimson Desert as they released two videos containing developer commentary. The company showed off a good chunk of the game back at The Game Awards 2020 as we got to see a more in-depth look at how the game currently looks. And while it was mighty impressive, a lot of it was simply shown over a soundtrack and not really revealed more beyond that. These two videos take care of a lot of initial questions as you're getting commentary directly from the devs. In the first video, Pearl Abyss founder and Crimson Desert Executive Director Daeil Kim explains the game's technical ambition, story elements, combat system, and gameplay mechanics in a scene-by-scene breakdown. You also get a cutscene featuring a famous pop-culture moment in the middle of it, so see if you can spot it. The second video features Co-Producer SeongWoo Lee, Co-Producer HwanKyoung Jung, and Lead Combat Designer Hyoseok Chae. Their video goes into far more detail about the combat system and world building on Pywel that you'll be living in. You can check out both trailers below as we wait for more info on the game.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high fidelity graphics and game features, and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain and perseverance.