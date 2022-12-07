Perish Announces Release Happening This February

Indie developer Item42 and publisher HandyGames announced this morning that Perish will be getting released in February. This is a brand new brutalizing co-op game that will drag you into purgatory where so many things just want to tear you apart. You will have to guide a character named Amyetri, who is a condemned spirit seeking the god's embrace in Elysium. To get there, you'll have to deal with demons and deities in what feels like an amazing journey with a heavy metal soundtrack. Enjoy the info below as it is currently planned for release on February 2nd, 2023.

"​There is no way back and only one way forward. Enter blood-soaked underworlds inspired by ancient mythologies, all accompanied by a death-metal soundtrack. Face ceaseless battles on the perilous path to Elysium. Stave off a barbarous fate and slay hordes of infernal creatures on the black sands of Purgatory. Sell their corpses to a glorious priestess in exchange for increasingly powerful melee weapons and firearms. Overwhelm abominable bosses and use the spoils of war to gain entrance to Elysium, where death and gold await thee. The same lust for gold that motivates your own craving consumes the revenant creatures within Purgatory. Succumb to these dark souls and be forced to lose precious wealth and begin again. Muster up to three friends and reap the tides of merciless hordes together. Deploy co-op-specific gear to support, defend and revive each other on the perilous path toward eternal oblivion."

1-4 player online co-op campaign sprawling across dilapidated temples, volcanic foundries, and ancient shipwrecks

A series of magnificent boss fights against rare and unheard-of colossal deities

More than ten handcrafted and ornate weapons, from javelins and swords to bows and guns, each with their own unique and upgradeable offensive capabilities

Gratuitous, brutal, gold-soaked ranged and melee combat against enemies with distinctive battle behaviors

Morbid gladiators: enemies in PERISH are unforgiving, and as you travel further through Purgatory, you will meet a slew of enemies inspired by Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythologies

Breathtaking visuals with Ray Tracing support for Nvidia RTX series graphics cards

Supports both DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 and Reflex for Nvidia graphics cards and AMD FSR on all GPUs