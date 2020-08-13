Phantasy Star Online 2 Announces New Collaboration With Persona Series

Atlus and SEGA have come together for a new cool collaboration as the Persona series will drop into Phantasy Star Online 2. Starting today you'll be able to find several items from Persona 3-5, including costumes, hairstyles, paint, accessories, room items, music, and more. All of which will be featured in the latest AC Scratch Ticket collection, along with two special live events that are scheduled. There's no major bonus or anything these items give you in the game, it's basically just a little bonus snack for fans of the series to see something familiar in another game. Here's more into on it from the team.

"As a fan of the Persona series, I am super excited for the release of this collaboration in Phantasy Star Online 2!" shared Nathan Nogueira, PSO2 TEAM North America's Branding Manager. "ARKS operatives will be able to dress up as members of S.E.E.S., the Investigation Team, and the Phantom Thieves for the first time in North America and we can't wait to see all the screenshots they'll share!" There are several types of Scratch Tickets depending on the currency used, including ARKS Cash (AC), Star Gems (SG), and FUN Points. By purchasing AC Scratch Tickets, players have a chance to obtain special items, including outfits, accessories, and enhancement items! Also, to celebrate surpassing one million players across all platforms, the "One Million ARKS Celebration" will be happening Aug. 19th-26th. For a limited time, EXP, Rare Drop, and Rare Enemy Spawn Rates will all be increased +100%! What's more, all players will have the opportunity to receive up to 2 Million EXP through EXP Tickets. Additionally, players who log in for more than five days during the event period will be entered into a drawing to win 10,000 AC, 1000 SG, or 10 AC Scratch Tickets. There will be 100 randomly selected winners for each prize.