Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Is Coming To PS4

SEGA officially announced during Anime Expo 2022 that they will finally bring Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis over to the PS4. This version of the game will launch on August 21st, 2022, and will give PlayStation owners access to an entire year of updates, including the newest update, "Frozen Resolution". If you haven't checked it out, this one introduces the snowy Kvaris region with a ton of new enemies to encounter as well as new characters, combat, and the new "Waker" class. No word yet on whether or not Sony is actually going to play nice and let cross-platform play happen, but we hope they do as it would be amazing to have a new influx of players meshing together. We'll keep an eye out for more details as we progress toward its release.

Set 1,000 years after the events of Phantasy Star Online 2, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis takes place on Halpha, a planet on which ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are locked in a battle for dominance against the mysterious DOLLS. PSO2: NGS features new and improved action combat and character customization, allowing for more flexibility and expression than ever before. Choosing from four unique races and eight classes, players can join forces with other operatives to experience unforgettable battles and boss fights in brand new locales, with an emphasis on flowing, flashy mobility to conquer and explore sprawling open environments. Players will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC (Steam / Windows 10 / Epic Games Store) , Xbox One and PS4 thanks to cross-platform play. Huge wide-open battlefield environments! Explore a whole new world featuring broad, expansive playfields filled with ferocious enemies waiting for you and your team. Traverse wide-open environments, speed and soar across the giant landscape and skies with new special abilities. Transitioning into a new area is as simple as walking into it — no loading screens.

Explore a whole new world featuring broad, expansive playfields filled with ferocious enemies waiting for you and your team. Traverse wide-open environments, speed and soar across the giant landscape and skies with new special abilities. Transitioning into a new area is as simple as walking into it — no loading screens. Enhanced character models! Create your identity with any character you can imagine in PSO2:NGS using the powerful creation engine. Adjust every imaginable characteristic to create your one-of-a-kind avatar.

Redesigned graphics engine! Witness lush environments, amazingly detailed player characters, and monstrous foes in razor-sharp resolution. Watch spectacular new lighting and particle effects as weapons clash with armor. See the world as you've never seen it before.

New multi-weapon system and abilities! Combine 2 types of weapons for smoother weapon switching. Battle at lightning speed using a variety of weapons and techniques.

Connects with Phantasy Star Online 2! Move easily in-game between PSO2:NGS and PSO2.

Cross-platform! PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 players can play together side by side.