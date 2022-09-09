Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Launches Moon Gazing Event

SEGA revealed new details to their latest event for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as they have launched the Moon Gazing event. The event already kicked off on September 7th and will be running for the next few weeks, along with the arrival of a mystery for ARKS defenders to solve during this period. Which, to be clear, has nothing to do with why all of the leaves are suddenly yellow and gold. That can be attributed to the ongoing seasonal decorations that have been put up throughout Central City, Region Mags, and the Aelio Region. However, the changes that have been implemented have attracted large numbers of Moongaze Rappy, Emperappy, and Great Rappy to the area. So best to keep your wits about you as you make your way across the autumnal landscape.

Part 1 of the event introduces a new Limited-Time Quest, Drill: Moonlight Invasion, where you'll get to fight alongside some known and returning characters in the Aelio Region. Finally, the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop will feature the 6-star Rarity Codeck Weapon Series along with limited-edition cosmetic items, and materials! In Part 2 of the event, you'll be able to test your Floating Board skills with two new courses: Central Aelio Board and Central Retem Board! For more info, check out the outline below to learn what's coming and when! Moon-Gazing '22 event Part 1 (begins September 7) Seasonal décor

Seasonal Enemies

Seasonal event World Trials

Seasonal NPC: Xitre

Seasonal Point Exchange Shop

Seasonal Point boosters

Seasonal Augments

Seasonal Event Limited-Time Tasks

Login bonus

Codeck Weapon Series available

Limited-time quest: Drill: Moonlight Invasion Moon-Gazing '22 event Part 2 (begins September 21) EXP Earned +50% for Yellow Triggers (9/21 – 10/5)

Field Races

Central Aelio: Boarding (Stage 1)

Central Retem: Boarding (Stage 1)

Limited-time Tasks for Moon-Gazing '22 event: second half

Titles

Field Race Titles for seasonal event (x3)