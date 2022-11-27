Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Launches New Overlord Collab

This past week, SEGA launched a brand new collaboration event with Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as players can get new Overlord content. The shorthand for this particular addition is that you can now dress yourself up in a couple of different outfits from the popular anime and manga, as well as take part in a few special events running over the next few weeks within the game. But it isn't a massive collaboration, just something fun to celebrate the series entering its fourth season. YOu can see more of what's included in this collab below.

"Produced by Madhouse and directed by Naoyuki Itō, Overlord is based on the Japanese novel of the same name written by Kugane Maruyama, which follows Ainz, a veteran player who refuses to log out of a popular DMMO-RPG. AC Scratch Ticket items include Ainz and Albedo avatar items as well as Voice Tickets, Emotes, Weapon Camo, Stamps, and more to totally transform players into characters from Overlord."

"Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is a new online action RPG game by SEGA. Set 1,000 years after the events of Phantasy Star Online 2, PSO2: NGS takes place on Halpha, a planet on which ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are locked in a battle for dominance against the mysterious DOLLS. PSO2: NGS features new and improved action combat and character customization, allowing for more flexibility and expression than ever before. Choosing from four unique races and eight classes, players can join forces with other operatives to experience unforgettable battles and boss fights in brand-new locales, with an emphasis on flowing, flashy mobility to conquer and explore sprawling open environments. Players will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC (Steam / Windows 10 / Epic Games Store), Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thanks to cross-platform play."