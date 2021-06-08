Phantom Compass Announces Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion

Phantom Compass announced a new game today as they'll be releasing the pinball-platform puzzle-RPG game Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion. The game is a mashup of genres that will make you wonder what really is the leading genre of the batch, as they'll have you running around a pinball-like world on an epic quest with a band of misfits. The game won't see the light of day until 2022, but for now we have the complete description and notes from the team below, along with the latest trailer.

Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion is a medieval-themed RPG featuring a clever spin on pinball where the ball features attributes similar to a traditional RPG character. Play as the Rogue and her faithful hound, as they, in the form of a small and fast ball, sneak and steal their way through and around challenges. Or load up the massive Knight ball and bash those town guards and otherworldly monsters! Players will roll throughout the land alone or with a friend in search of powerful ancient artifacts, sweet gear upgrades, and NPC allies in a quest to save the world from certain doom. This is no turn-based affair, as the storyline and character progression take place across scenic pinball playfields! In order to become a hero of legend, players must flip, dash, and nudge their way through every battle or maze. "Pinheads" better brush up on magical incantations and learn to wield an array of awesome character abilities — there's more than one realm that needs saving!

"Keeping Rollers of the Realm: Reunion a secret just might have been the toughest task of my career," said Tony Walsh, CEO and Creative Director at Phantom Compass. "We are deeply proud of the first game, as mashing-up RPG mechanics with the many intricacies that make pinball so much fun was a fine balancing act. Given the wonderful response from players over the years, I think we nailed it — and Rollers of the Realm: Reunion is taking every successful beat one step further."