Physical Edition Pre-Orders Go Live For Persona 5 Royal

Atlus announced this week that they have officially started making pre-orders live for physical editions of Persona 5 Royal. Players have the option of selecting a few different options as you can get a digital copy of the game, or select one of the physical editions in the Launch Edition or the 1 More Edition. Both of these are available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, while the digital versions will still be going live on PC and all three major consoles on October 21st, 2022. Those who pre-order can choose between the Digital and Launch Editions that include the base game as well as over 40 items of previously released downloadable content, plus the awesome additions of the limited quantity physical 1 More Edition, which is only available through the Shop Atlus store.

Purchase options: Digital Edition (console and PC) – $59.99

Launch Edition (console only)- $59.99 Also includes a premium SteelBook case

1 More Edition (console only) – $119.99 Persona 5 Royal base game Premium SteelBook case Treasure chest-inspired packaging Le Grimoire Art Frame Phantom Thieves Art Prints Akechi's Briefcase Bag Arcana Tarot Card Deck

Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as you break the chains of modern society, stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal introduces a new semester at Shujin Academy, a new area of Tokyo to explore, new characters, a never-before-seen story arc, and much more! Even for the most seasoned Phantom Thieves among us, Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.