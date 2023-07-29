Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameMill Entertainment, Pickleball: Smash

Pickleball: Smash Announced For Both PC & Consoles

GameMill Entertainment will be giving you a new kind of sports title without all the seriousness as Pickleball: Smash is coming soon.

GameMill Entertainment revealed a new fun sports title on the way as Pickleball: Smash will be coming out later this Fall. There's not a lot to this one at the moment; it's basically the game of Pickleball presented in an animated style, giving you different modes to play and have fun with friends, both locally and in online co-op. We don't have a trailer, and no date was set beyond "Fall 2023," but we do have images and info released by the team to give you an idea of what's to come.

"Experience the excitement of America's fastest-growing sport on video game consoles for the first time! Hone your skills in single-player, or challenge your friends in local multiplayer fun, where every match is a test of skill, strategy, and agility. Compete across multiple venues, jump into challenging minigames, and upgrade your player's stats to increase speed, accuracy, power, and more. Plus, get even closer to the action with delightfully smooth motion controls, only on Nintendo Switch!"

Pick-Up-&-Play Fun: Get right into the swing with quick-play exhibition matches against AI in singles or doubles competitions of Pickleball: Smash. Participate in challenging Pickleball Tournaments to perfect your skills on your way to becoming the best of the best.

Customize Your Champion: Gear up for glory while expressing your style and personality by customizing your champion character. Unlock a wide range of outfits, rackets, and accessories to create a unique look that sets you apart on the court.

Compete with Friends & Family: Serve up competitive fun with family and friends in local multiplayer for up to four players.

Minigame Mastery: Have a blast with challenging minigames that mix up the experience while allowing you to hone the specific techniques, core mechanics and aspects of the sport.

Thrilling Motion Controls (Nintendo Switch Only): Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the sport, intuitive motion controls capture your movement and swings to deliver an unparalleled level of pickleball action and fun.

