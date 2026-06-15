Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Swordcery, Temple Door Games

Swordcery: Roguelike Action-RPG Drops Free Steam Next Fest Demo

The new roguelike action-RPG Swordcery has released a free demo for Steam Next Fest, giving players an early sample of the game

Article Summary Swordcery has a free Steam Next Fest demo live June 15-22, giving players an early taste of the roguelike action-RPG.

Play as Colt and collect magical fallen blades, each unlocking unique combos, Sword Classes, and powerful Swordcery skills.

Swordcery blends reaction-based melee combat, vicious enemies, and boss fights across dangerous, ever-changing runs.

Procedurally generated dungeons, relics, sword upgrades, and replayable builds drive Swordcery’s fantasy adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Temple Door Games has released a new free demo for the game Swordcery as part of Steam Next Fest. The game will have you playing as a would-be hero who goes around collecting various magical swords that can do all sorts of neat tricks, combos, and powerful attacks. All depending on what blade you yield at any given time. We have the latest trailer and details from the devs here, as the demo is available on Steam from June 15-22.

Use Every Sword In The Cabinet With Swordcery

Swordcery is a roguelike, melee-based action-RPG whose treacherous, ever-evolving path will challenge players with reactionary combat, vicious enemies, and formidable boss fights. A rain of blades has fallen to Earth in a catastrophic event known as the "World Rending." Play as Colt, an unwitting hero who must venture forth to collect these swords and learn to wield the powers within each unique blade. What allies await your arrival? What foes snarl at your progress? What extraordinary and mysterious swords wait to be wielded? Discover the answers and unleash the power of Swordcery to vanquish the Celestial evil that seeks to corrupt our world!

Fight the Corruption : Play as Colt, an unwitting hero who has gained the ability to wield the fallen blades. It's time to make a stand against the Celestial evil that seeks to destroy the kingdom of Armorial.

: Play as Colt, an unwitting hero who has gained the ability to wield the fallen blades. It's time to make a stand against the Celestial evil that seeks to destroy the kingdom of Armorial. Master the Blade : Every blade you find is categorized into a Sword Class, which has its own set of offensive maneuvers. It is up to you to master and acknowledge which Sword Class' attributes and attacks will work in unison along with your mighty Swordcery abilities.

: Every blade you find is categorized into a Sword Class, which has its own set of offensive maneuvers. It is up to you to master and acknowledge which Sword Class' attributes and attacks will work in unison along with your mighty Swordcery abilities. Forged for Replayability: Each new run, you can expect to discover new swords, find various relics to add to your playstyle, choose new sword class upgrades, and trek through procedurally generated dungeons.

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