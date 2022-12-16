Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Super Hero SPR

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out the final Special Rare from Fighter's Ambition.

Here we have Gohan in his Ultimate form (known by some as Mystic) with Piccolo in his Orange Piccolo form in Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR. This card delivers this iconic duo paired up with only one of them using their new forms unlocked in the Summer 2022 film Super Hero. It would've been sick to see a Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo card, but I think that DBSCG decided that Gohan Beast was just such a major moment that it needed to debut on its own SCR without any other cards in the set showcasing this new form. Either way, this could be the definitive SPR of the set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.