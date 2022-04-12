Pokémon TCG: "No-Symbol" Jungle Vaporeon Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mostly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare "no set symbol" misprinted copy of Vaporeon from the Jungle expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This card depicting the Water-type evolution of the ever-popular Pokémon Eevee is notable in that it lacks a set symbol, unlike other cards from Jungle that don the first set symbol in the game's history under management by Wizards of the Coast. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 12th, to place a bid on this splash of a Pokémon TCG card.

In early iterations of the Unlimited printing of Jungle, the entire holofoil sheet had this error, causing the cards to appear similar to cards from the first Base Set. The first-generation's three evolutions of Eevee are notable in this collection because of the popularity of that creature due to games such as Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition, wherein Eevee was your rival's starter Pokémon, and Pokémon Let's Go! Eevee, in which Eevee is the player's own starter. As a result, it's pretty safe to say you can't go wrong with a card like Vaporeon! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

In the beginning Eevee was able to evolve into three different Pokémon depending on the stone it was exposed to; these days the evolutions have increased to 8! One of these evolutions occurred when Eevee was exposed to the Water Stone and you guessed correctly that's the Pokémon featured on this card, the water-type Vaporeon. This particular card is a "No Set Symbol" error. The artwork is done by Kagemaru Himeno.

If you wish to place a bid on this really neat misprinted card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, April 12th, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!