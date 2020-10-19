Halo 4 Gets Delayed For The Master Chief Collection

As 343 Studios continues their quest to make every Halo title available on the Master Chief Collection, they've hit a snag on Halo 4. According to this post from the team on the Halo forums (which you can read below), the game was supposed to enter the beta phase on the MCC this past week, but Microsoft elected to delay the beta due to a "blocker" issue. However, it seems like that issue has been resolved and we'll be getting a new date for the beta soon. It sounds like the team is aiming to get the game added by the holidays so that fans have about as complete a Halo collection on the title before Halo Infinite comes out in 2021.

Today's update is going to be short and sweet: As you know the team has been working hard on our upcoming Halo 4 flight and as we stated last week, we were targeting kicking off Ring 3 activity this week. Unfortunately, we're not quite ready yet. As of this writing, the team has one remaining blocker to address before we can progress the build to Ring 3 and send out Halo Insider invites. We're close and, assuming this blocker can get resolved quickly without any further issues, we're hoping to kick things off next week. Remember, this is why we flight! By nature it's a bit fluid and unpredictable as we prepare builds, do passes, validate, find and address issues, and repeat until we have a build candidate the team feels offers a worthwhile experience that can meet the needs of the flight.

By now I really hope you've updated your Halo Insider profile and are opted-in, verified, and standing by. You are, right? Heads up that we have already run the query to start building out the Insider Halo 4 flight audience in anticipation of Ring 3 starting soon. All eligible Insiders who were in position as of Thursday, at 3:20 PT, should be included and accounted for. If you signed up after that – we can't guarantee you'll get into this next flight but rest assured you're in the system and on deck for future activations. Also, as an additional heads up – players who are banned from MCC (or incurred enforcement actions in prior flights) will not get an invite to H4 or future flights.