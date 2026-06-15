Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Funselektor Labs, Over The Hill, Strelka Games

Over The Hill: New Driving Game Releases Free Demo on Steam

The new driving game Over The Hill has released a free demo on Steam from June 16-22, along with a new trailer to see the latest build.

Article Summary Over The Hill gets a free Steam Next Fest demo, available June 16-22, giving players an early look at the new build.

From the Art of Rally team, Over The Hill delivers 1960s-1980s off-road driving across remote, atmospheric locales.

Explore varied biomes solo or with a friend, with day-night cycles, shifting weather, and Portals unlocking new areas.

Over The Hill also packs hidden objectives, off-road challenges, and vehicle prep systems for a deeper driving adventure.

Indie game developer Strelka Games and publisher Funselektor Labs have released a new free demo for their latest driving game, Over The Hill. From the team that brought you Art of Rally, this game focuses on the spirit of driving through remote locations from the 1960s to the 1980s, back when it felt like a real adventure in the middle of nowhere. You'll try various cars, explore terrain that few people venture into, and have a unique experience where it's just you and the car. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the demo will be available from June 16-22 on Steam.

Over The Hill

Venture off the paved roads to explore a vast world in Over The Hill, rambling your way through all kinds of biomes and terrains — by yourself or with a pal by your side! Day-and-night cycles and changing weather make for a dynamic, immersive experience. Roam the land with your vehicle as you discover Portals that link a variety of stunning environments together and unlock new areas to navigate. While exploring these wild natures, don't forget to equip your vehicle for this endeavor — after all, what's a trip without properly prepping your ride?

Looking for more than a serene cruise? Hidden gems, objectives, and challenges, such as offroad trails, are scattered across the maps, waiting for you to uncover and complete them as you travel through enchanting sceneries. We hope you don't mind the dirt, though, for your vehicle will definitely require a good scrubbing after traversing through all kinds of weather conditions — muddy plains included. Following the release of the minimalist racing management simulator Golden Lap in 2024, Over The Hill marks the second game that Funselektor and Strelka Games are developing together. It will also be Funselektor's fourth game – all motor vehicle-related, each offering a different and unique experience to players.

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