Piczle Cross: Rune Factory Launches On Steam Today

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory has oifficially launched today, bringing a new challenging puzzle twist to the Rune Factory series

Developer Score Studios and publisher Rainy Frog Company have officially released Piczle Cross: Rune Factory this morning on Steam. If you haven't seen the game yet, this one takes multiple titles from the Run Factory series and slams them together in a challenging puzzle title as you uncover different images with the help of characters from the series. You can check out more about it here as the game is available right now for PC.

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory invites you to step into a vibrant world of nonogram puzzles, nestled in the beautiful world of Rune Factory – loving care has been taken to ensure that everyone you know and love from Rune Factory 3 Special Edition, Rune Factory 4 Special Edition, and Rune Factory 5 can be found here! Piczle Cross: Rune Factory is overflowing with puzzles designed to be accessible to newcomers while offering serious challenges for professional puzzlers.

Myriad Mysteries to Solve: Immerse yourself in a wide variety of nonograms featuring 450 puzzles in both classic and color variations. Each puzzle reveals charming pixel art inspired by the Rune Factory series, bringing the world of Rigbarth to life.

Immerse yourself in a wide variety of nonograms featuring 450 puzzles in both classic and color variations. Each puzzle reveals charming pixel art inspired by the Rune Factory series, bringing the world of Rigbarth to life. Discover Rigbarth in a New Light: Engage in thrilling battle puzzles against monsters that you can capture and collect for your bestiary. Villagers and bachelors from the series can also be unlocked in the compendium, alongside a music player for a complete journey through the Rune Factory universe.

Engage in thrilling battle puzzles against monsters that you can capture and collect for your bestiary. Villagers and bachelors from the series can also be unlocked in the compendium, alongside a music player for a complete journey through the Rune Factory universe. Create a Blissful Farm: Using the monsters and crops you find on your journey, create a farm adorned with your discoveries.

Using the monsters and crops you find on your journey, create a farm adorned with your discoveries. A Puzzle Adventure for Everyone: With intuitive tools for newcomers and challenge options for veterans, the game offers something for every player. Relax at your own pace or take on tougher settings – there's no wrong way to play.

