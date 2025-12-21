Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pigface, titolovesyou

Pigface Has Been Given a New Support-Centric Update

A new update has been dropped into Pigface to cap off the year, as it provides more support updates than anything else for the title

Article Summary Pigface drops a major support update, now featuring full controller support and Steam Cloud saves.

Players can rebind keys and customize controls for a more personalized horror shooter experience.

Step into the shoes of Exit, a gun-for-hire forced to complete dangerous missions by a shadowy figure.

Upgrade weapons, unlock powerful masks, and choose unique playstyles in Pigface’s gritty world.

Indie game developer titolovesyou and publisher DreadXP have given their latest horror title Pigface a new update while they continue to work on it in Early Access. The crux of this update focuses on support and opening up new options for the game, with the big one being controller support for those who hate keyboard and mouse and would prefer a singular input. The team also provided the ability to rebind controls and keys for those who want a different setup, as well as Steam Cloud Saves for people playing across multiple devices. You can see more in the trailer above as the update is live.

Pigface

Play as Exit, a terrible woman with a terrible past, who is about to pay the price. Covered in your own blood, you wake up in an empty warehouse with an explosive headache. A phone rings across the room… "If it feels like something's been implanted at the base of your skull, that's because there has. It's in your best interest to listen to me," says a mysterious voice. You're now their gun-for-hire and with a bomb in your skull, you have no choice but to cooperate. Complete missions to earn money and upgrade your arsenal with new gear from the Black Market. Unlock a wide range of masks, each enhancing a different skillset to customize your gameplay. Charge in with a flurry of bullets, crack skulls with a rusty pipe, plant traps, or sneak around undetected— whatever you decide, just get the job done!

It's Blackmail: They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings.

They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings. Armed to the Teeth: Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market.

Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market. Wear Different Faces: Find and unlock a variety of masks that grant you a suite of different abilities.

