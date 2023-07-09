Posted in: Games, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: nintendo switch, Pinball FX

Pinball FX Is Now Playable On The Nintendo Switch

Zen Studios has released Pinball FX for the Nintendo Switch as a free title, with DLC options for you to buy if you want.

Zen Studios launched Pinball FX for the Nintendo Switch this week, giving players a free game to try out with tons of DLC content. In case you haven't seen the game before, this particular title gives you all the excitement of pinball in a digital form, as they have created some unique titles for people to enjoy. But the big selling point of the game is all of the DLC options, literally, as they have multiple tables from several pop-culture IPS available for purchase as stand-alone content within the game. You can read more about the game below, as well as check out a trailer showing you how it looks and plays on the Switch.

"Biggest brands in pinball form! Discover brand new exclusive tables created for Pinball FX, or find your favorites among more than 20 unique and visually enhanced favorites from Zen's extensive digital pinball library. Relive the most iconic moments from entertainment powerhouses like Star Wars, Legendary Entertainment, and many more. Enjoy accurate re-creations of the most famous pinball machines of all time with Williams Pinball, or have fun with Zen's original creations. With Pinball FX now available on Nintendo Switch, fans can take the love of pinball everywhere. Whether playing in handheld mode or while docked at home on the big screen, you'll be flipping and bumping your way to high scores and endless fun with the ever-growing pinball tables library of Pinball FX."

"Pinball FX is launching day one with 24 amazing premium pinball tables, 21 of them never before released on Nintendo Switch, including fan-favorites such as Star Wars Pinball: The Mandalorian, Williams Pinball: The Addams Family, DreamWorks Trolls Pinball, and more. The launch also touts not one, but three pinball tables available for free to download: Williams Pinball: Fish Tales, and Zen originals Sorcerer's Lair, and Wild West Rampage."

