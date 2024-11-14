Posted in: Games, Pinball, Pinball FX, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: Williams Pinball

Pinball FX Releases Williams Pinball: Volume 8 DLC

Pinball FX has added another DLC pack for Williams Pinball fans, as they have delved into the archives for three games in Volume 8

Article Summary Discover Williams Pinball: Volume 8 DLC with classic titles for Pinball FX by Zen Studios.

Play iconic pinball games, including Earthshaker now and Banzai Run in December.

Relive the golden age of pinball with thrilling table gameplay and motorsport themes.

Await the final table reveal to complete your Pinball FX nostalgic gaming collection.

Zen Studios has a new addition for Pinball FX, as another volume of Williams Pinball tables has been added as DLC content. Volume 8 brings with it a round of classic titles, some of them from long-forgotten pinball lore. Two of the games have already been revealed, as you can play the classic titles Earthshaker right now and Banzai Run in December, with a third unannounced game on the way. Enjoy the latest trailers here as the DLC is now live.

Pinball FX – Williams Pinball: Volume 8

The wait is almost over! For over a year, pinball fans have been waiting to get their hands on the next volume of Williams pinball tables. Modern pinball meets nostalgia when the golden age of pinball starts with Earthshaker!, a seismic classic from 1989 with renowned innovative features and earthquake-themed gameplay. Traverse through Zen Studios' next retro table, Banzai Run, and defeat the king of the hill in a legendary motocross race to become number one. Show off your pinball skills through Pinball FX's most nostalgic DLC yet, and prepare for an unforgettable adventure with the previously announced Earthshaker! and Banzai Run. Keep an eye out for the final pinball table reveal to complete the full Williams Pinball Volume 8 collection!

First released in 1988, Banzai Run is back and better than ever in this modern take to overthrow the king of the hill to become number one in an exciting daredevil motocross race.

Get ready to feel the ground shake, rumble, and roar as you chase high scores through these two Williams masterpieces.

Prepare for an unforgettable pinball experience with Earthshaker! that will be fully playable when Williams Pinball Volume 8 releases.

Nostalgia meets thrilling gameplay with each new legendary table.

In Earthshaker!, you'll experience the seismic excitement as the earth trembles beneath your flippers! Get ready to immerse yourself in this beloved table, which will bring hours of retro fun.

