Pioneers Of Pagonia Releases New Mining Update

Good news for those of you who love mining mechanics in games, as Pioneers Of Pagonia has a new Early Access update the deliveres mining.

New resources including gold and nickel now mineable, enhancing game play.

Combat new Scavs faction and use map generator to customize enemy presence.

Look forward to magic and gemstone content updates later in the year.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment dropped another new update for Pioneers Of Pagonia while the game is in Early Access. Those of you who love liming will be able to explore the underground depths of Pagonian for precious ores and buried treasures as they continue to improve on the game. We have more details on this update below as we slowly roll toward the game being fully released.

Pioneers Of Pagonia – Mining Update

While iron, silver and coal can now be mined both above and below ground, two completely new resources come into play with gold and nickel. To process these and benefit from the new steel weapons, armor, and new combat units such as the Blade Dancer, new production and supply chains have found their way into Pioneers of Pagonia. With the Scavs, nasty enemies have also spread across the Pagonian islands. This hostile faction is not only constantly expanding its own territory and thus hindering the player's expansion, but is also actively mining resources, consuming them and building new bases. If the Scavs are not stopped in time, they can grow into an overpowering opponent. Also new: If you don't fancy certain enemy types in the game, you can now eliminate them at will in the map generator.

As part of the major mining update, many smaller existing functions, displays and elements have also been improved. For example, the soil now has a greater influence on the cultivation of certain vegetables, and a detailed display of food production in the tavern and consumption in the dwellings and mines has been added to provide a better overview. In addition, the iconic "Monument of Knowledge" building, which is required to achieve some map objectives, is now available in the game. In addition to constant quality-of-life updates, two more extensive content updates will be added to Pioneers of Pagonia this year. In September, the magic update will feature mysterious new enemies, magical units for the player, new discoveries by the treasure hunter and buildings for gemstone processing, as well as another major content update in Q4 2024.

